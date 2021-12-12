Amihere got two hands on the ball and yanked it, elbows high, away from Reese. The whistle blew and Amihere roared not far from Reese’s face as the decibel level in Colonial Life Arena soared.
After winning by an average of 25.7 points, the seventh-best mark in the country, in its first nine games, South Carolina got that pivotal rebound to hold off the No. 8 Terrapins, 66-59.
“Playing against some of the best bigs in the country — Aliyah Boston is a great post player,” Reese said. “Kamilla Cardoso, having her coming in, too, and Victaria Saxton — [I was] making sure I boxed out and do whatever I can to get the rebound. I didn’t get as many offensive rebounds, and I think that cost us the game at the end, which I need to get back in practice and work on.
“But I feel like I did the best I could and my teammates did as best as we could. We put up a fight. ... I’m happy with my teammates, and I know I will go to war with them any day.”
Unlike on the men’s side, there have been no questions about the top team in college basketball: South Carolina (10-0) has rolled all but two opponents this season — No. 2 North Carolina State (a 66-57 win in November) and now Maryland.
The Terps (9-3) used an 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter to take a 55-53 lead — their first since 19-17. South Carolina responded by closing the game with a 13-4 stretch. The bigger Gamecocks outrebounded the Terps 61-34, and South Carolina gave itself extra looks with 24 offensive rebounds that turned into 24 second-chance points.
Maryland couldn’t overcome that imbalance.
“We knew the game was going to be won in rebounding, and the last three minutes of the game is where we secured the win,” South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley said. “We were scratching and clawing to just try to score more points than them. ... [Rebounding] was one of the non-negotiables when it comes to beating a team like Maryland.”
Reese led the Terps with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks; her matchup with Boston, an all-American, was the highlight of the day. Reese more than held her own even though Boston finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks.
“I thought Angel just showed why she’s one of the best big guards in the country,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said.
But the Terps didn’t get enough from the rest of the team. Ashley Owusu, who had 11 points on 3-for-17 shooting, was the only other player to reach double figures as Maryland shot 31.3 percent and struggled with the Gamecocks’ defensive activity and length.
Zia Cooke led the way with 20 points in 38 minutes for the victors. Boston and Cooke each surpassed 1,000 career points.
South Carolina had a 34-30 lead after a physical first half in which neither team led by more than six. Maryland opened the game content to pack the paint and play zone defense while allowing open looks from the perimeter. That worked until a few of those three-point attempts began to fall.
Maryland started to challenge from the outside but was bullied on the boards throughout.
“I think today we proved ourselves and we proved that we can run with the best,” Maryland forward Faith Masonius said. “Even though the game didn’t go the way we wanted it to, we fought. Like Angel said, we fought. We’re going to go to war with each other.”
Here’s what to know about Sunday’s game:
Tough sledding
Frese wanted to play a nonconference schedule featuring several highly ranked opponents to prepare her team for a deep tournament run in March. The Terps certainly have been challenged: It started well with a 79-76 win over No. 6 Baylor in College Park, but the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas was a different story. Maryland was blown out by No. 5 N.C. State, 78-60, and by No. 7 Stanford, 86-68. South Carolina is the Terps’ final ranked nonconference opponent.
“This is what I built the schedule for — to prepare us for March,” Frese said, “to be in these battles in this kind of intensity and this kind of energy. Our team is really growing up.”
Out of action
Maryland continued to be without starting guard Diamond Miller (knee). She was listed as doubtful and then went through warmups before sitting out. She has played in just two games this season.
South Carolina was without senior guard Destanni Henderson, a former McDonald’s all-American who has missed the past two games with a left leg injury. She is the Gamecocks’ third-leading scorer at 12.3 points per game and averages the most minutes at 27.6.
