“I’m just speechless, absolutely speechless,” Hamilton told his team over the radio (via the ESPN broadcast).
At issue was the decision to let the two race head to head for one lap, infuriating Mercedes. But the matter was put to rest when Hamilton congratulated Verstappen.
“It’s unbelievable,” Verstappen said of his win. “Finally, a bit of luck for me.”
Hamilton vs. Verstappen — the great driver vs. the brash youngster — has borne echoes of some of the great auto racing rivalries, like the classic between Aryton Senna and Alain Prost. Their rivalry came down to Abu Dhabi, with the two tied with 369.5 points in the standings and Verstappen holding a tiebreaker for the Formula One trophy because he has won nine races, one more than Hamilton. Only twice had the title chase come down to two drivers in a tie.
Hamilton, the British great who turns 37 in January, has dominated Formula One for most of the time since his 2007 debut, finishing one point behind Kimi Raikkonen in that year’s title chase and then winning his first of seven drivers’ championships in 2008. He also holds several Formula One records that include career wins and top-three finishes. Verstappen, the 24-year-old Belgian-Dutch driver, has shown flashes of brilliance, employing an aggressive style that often turns to impatience on the track in a season in which he hoped to win the championship trophy for the first time.
Off it, the two, as well as their teams, have had an acrimonious relationship, fueled by clashes, collisions and close calls. There was a dramatic bump during July’s British Grand Prix that sent Verstappen careening into a wall and when Verstappen went airborne and his rear wheel nearly hit Hamilton’s head in September.
Last Sunday, an apparent misunderstanding led to a collision when Verstappen was instructed to let Hamilton pass on the 37th lap to compensate for a violation earlier in the race and hit the brakes as Hamilton closed behind him, causing Hamilton to rear-end him. Hamilton won the race and later called out Verstappen, who finished second and skipped the usual postrace ceremony with the top three finishers.
“We’re equal on points now, and I think that’s really exciting, of course, for the whole championship and Formula One in general,” Verstappen said later. “But … I think lately we’re talking more about white lines and penalties than actually proper Formula One racing, and that’s, I think, a little bit of a shame.”
Against that backdrop, the two arrived for an epic showdown in the desert.
Hamilton had trailed by 19 points when he began to reverse his fortunes last month, opening a three-race winning streak to draw even with Verstappen following last week’s win in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Formula One drivers earn points for finishing in the top 10, and can earn additional points for running the fastest lap among that group. The scoring allotment gradually decreases from 25 points for first place to one point for 10th place. Hamilton was in position to win his fifth consecutive title by finishing in the top 10 above Verstappen.