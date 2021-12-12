Hamilton, the British great who turns 37 in January, has dominated Formula One for most of the time since his 2007 debut, finishing one point behind Kimi Raikkonen in that year’s title chase and then winning his first of seven drivers’ championships in 2008. He also holds several Formula One records that include career wins and top-three finishes. Verstappen, the 24-year-old Belgian-Dutch driver, has shown flashes of brilliance, employing an aggressive style that often turns to impatience on the track in a season in which he hoped to win the championship trophy for the first time.