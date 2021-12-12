For most of the race, Verstappen and his Red Bull Honda team had no answer for the speed and efficiency of Hamilton, who had led for most of the previous 57 laps, and his Mercedes team. After the safety car came out following a crash, FIA race director Michael Masi decided to allow lapped cars to overtake the safety car on the restart, with Red Bull boss Christian Horner urging him to do so over the track radios. That moved Verstappen behind Hamilton for the restart and set up the final-lap drama. The decision threw the result into chaos, with Mercedes filing a protest.