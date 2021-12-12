Verstappen, running on fresh soft tires, pulled ahead of Hamilton, whose hard tires had not been changed since lap 14, a play-it-safe decision by his team. “I’m just speechless, absolutely speechless,” Hamilton told his team over the radio (via the ESPN broadcast) as the race ended.
Verstappen burst into tears after crossing the finish line. “It’s unbelievable,” he told Sky Sports. “I kept fighting the whole race. I had the opportunity in the last lap. It’s incredible, I’m still having a cramp. It’s insane.”
Mercedes was angry, with team boss Toto Wolff expressing his disbelief over the radio and former driver Damon Hill telling Sky Sports, “I don’t think any of the regulations are blindingly clear. Unfortunately, messages were coming out [from the race director] that were contradictory. I do think this championships has been run in a different way. They have tried to let the racing happen and race on track to the very end.”
Former F1 driver David Coulthard told England’s Channel 4, “This is a complex sport. None of us like the decisions taking place in the stewards room when the champagne has been popped. In hindsight, could the stewards have done a tidier job? Yes. Has there been something played out which is controversial? Yes. This is a really difficult decision.”
“Miracle” was the word Verstappen used after the trophy presentation.
“Sometimes miracles happen,” Verstappen said. “Lewis is an amazing driver, an amazing competitor. They made it really, really hard for us and I think everyone loved to see it [the rivalry]. Of course, the two teams ran up against each other and we had some tough times, but I think that’s all part of the sport and its emotion. Everyone wants to win and it could have gone either way, of course, today.”
Hamilton vs. Verstappen — the great driver vs. the brash youngster — had borne echoes of some of the great auto racing rivalries, like the classic between Aryton Senna and Alain Prost. Their rivalry came down to Abu Dhabi, with the two tied with 369.5 points in the standings and Verstappen holding a tiebreaker for the Formula One trophy because he had won nine races, one more than Hamilton. Only twice had the title chase come down to two drivers in a tie.
Hamilton, the British great who turns 37 in January, has dominated Formula One for most of the time since his 2007 debut, finishing one point behind Kimi Raikkonen in that year’s title chase and then winning his first of seven drivers’ championships in 2008. He also holds several Formula One records that include career wins and top-three finishes. Verstappen, the 24-year-old Belgian-Dutch driver, has shown flashes of brilliance, employing an aggressive style that often turns to impatience on the track in a season in which he hoped to win the championship trophy for the first time.
Off it, the two, as well as their teams, have had an acrimonious relationship, fueled by clashes, collisions and close calls. There was a dramatic bump during July’s British Grand Prix that sent Verstappen careening into a wall and when Verstappen went airborne and his rear wheel nearly hit Hamilton’s head in September.
Last Sunday, an apparent misunderstanding led to a collision when Verstappen was instructed to let Hamilton pass on the 37th lap to compensate for a violation earlier in the race and hit the brakes as Hamilton closed behind him, causing Hamilton to rear-end him. Hamilton won the race and later called out Verstappen, who finished second and skipped the usual postrace ceremony with the top three finishers.
“We’re equal on points now, and I think that’s really exciting, of course, for the whole championship and Formula One in general,” Verstappen said later. “But … I think lately we’re talking more about white lines and penalties than actually proper Formula One racing, and that’s, I think, a little bit of a shame.”
Against that backdrop, the two arrived for an epic showdown in the desert.
Hamilton had trailed by 19 points when he began to reverse his fortunes last month, opening a three-race winning streak to draw even with Verstappen following last week’s win in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Formula One drivers earn points for finishing in the top 10, and can earn additional points for running the fastest lap among that group. The scoring allotment gradually decreases from 25 points for first place to one point for 10th place. Hamilton was in position to win his fifth consecutive title by finishing in the top 10 above Verstappen, but it was not to be.