On Sunday, the Cowboys created four more, starting with an interception that doubled as an omen for what was to come. In the first quarter, after an interception by Washington safety Landon Collins three plays earlier, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke gave the ball right back after his pass was tipped and picked by Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, who played for the first time since Week 9.
Later in the first quarter, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons crushed Heinicke on a sack on fourth down, forcing a fumble that was scooped up by defensive end Dorance Armstrong and returned for a Cowboys touchdown.
“Randy set the set the tempo there with the first takeaway, just a phenomenal athletic play,” McCarthy said. “Micah, just like he is every week, all over the place making impacts.”
Parsons would add another sack of Heinicke later in the game, bringing his season total to 12 and leading the announcers on Fox’s game broadcast to speculate whether Parsons could contend for the NFL’s defensive player of the year award. The only rookie to ever win the award was Lawrence Taylor in the 1981 season.
“First and second down, those are the times where you look for a mix of run and pass,” Parsons said about rushing quarterbacks. “Third and fourth down, that’s when you hunt.”
In the first half, Dallas limited Washington to just 29 yards of offense and stopped the team on all six of its third-down attempts. The Cowboys’ defense continued to dominate in the second half by generating pressure on Heinicke and Kyle Allen, who replaced Heinicke after he left with a knee injury. Even as Washington moved the ball more effectively, Dallas was able to halt its momentum by forcing more turnovers.
In the third quarter, Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis stripped Washington running back Antonio Gibson after a short reception and recovered the ball in Washington territory. And after a late pick-six of Dak Prescott by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb, Dallas got the ball back after Gregory sacked and forced a fumble of Allen, which was recovered by Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.
“Credit to our defense,” Prescott said. “Two turnovers that I had, they got the ball right back and that’s all I can ask for.”
In all, the Cowboys generated five sacks and scored 17 points off Washington turnovers.
Even though Dallas didn’t want to end up in a tight game at the end, after having had a comfortable lead for the majority of the game, McCarthy said the experience will benefit the team moving forward.
“Not that we wanted to do that today, especially after where we were at halftime, but there’s so much value in winning those games,” McCarthy said. “Because, let’s be honest, if you want to be a playoff team, you want to win in the playoffs … you’re going to have to win those games.”