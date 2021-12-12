What you need to know
Jeff Nixon debuts as Panthers’ offensive play-callerReturn to menu
Jeff Nixon takes over as the offensive play-caller for the Carolina Panthers for their early-afternoon game Sunday at home against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Panthers fired Joe Brady as their offensive coordinator last weekend on their bye week.
Nixon had been a senior offensive assistant and the running backs coach for the Panthers.
He inherits a Panthers offense that is without injured tailback Christian McCaffrey. Cam Newton makes his third start at quarterback since being signed for his second career stint with the franchise. The Panthers have lost two straight, three of four and seven of nine games. They enter Sunday’s play ranked 29th in the NFL in total offense.
Nixon formerly was the offensive play-caller for Panthers Coach Matt Rhule when the two were at Baylor.
Lions-Broncos game is on as scheduled; still no covid postponements this NFL seasonReturn to menu
The Lions-Broncos game will be played as scheduled Sunday afternoon in Denver, according to a person familiar with the NFL’s planning.
The Lions reportedly are facing a potential roster shortage because of coronavirus and flu cases.
But the status of the game was never in question and there was no discussion of contingency plans, according to the person with knowledge of the matter, who added that all members of the Lions’ traveling party underwent coronavirus testing Sunday and there were no additional positive results.
The NFL still has not postponed a game this season due to virus-related issues as the Sunday of Week 14 of the 18-week regular season arrives.
The Lions-Broncos game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Eastern time.
According to a report by ESPN, the Lions had 12 players and six coaches who battled the flu during the week in addition to placing six players on their covid-19 reserve list.
As the season’s stretch run arrives, no booster-related changes to NFL protocols yetReturn to menu
The finish line to the NFL’s 18-week regular season is in sight, with the arrival of the Sunday of Week 14.
The league and the NFL Players Association, to this point, have not made any changes to their coronavirus protocols to incorporate vaccine boosters or to address concerns about the omicron variant.
No games have been postponed this season, although teams have continued to deal with disruptions related to the virus. The NFL did take precautions following the Thanksgiving holiday, bolstering testing and tightening protocols around mask-wearing.
But there have not been further adjustments yet to the protocols, which are developed jointly by the league and union. With boosters now approved for all adults in the United States, some businesses have begun to take the step of requiring booster doses for employees for them to be considered fully vaccinated.
There is no such requirement yet in the NFL. JC Tretter, the president of the NFL Players Association, said during a recent interview that there had been no discussions with the league to that point about incorporating boosters into the protocols. Tretter said he did not know if that would happen by season’s end, while acknowledging that the timeline was tight to make such a significant change to the protocols. The regular season concludes Jan. 9 and the Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 13.
NFL players are not required to be vaccinated. But vaccinated players are subject to fewer restrictions than unvaccinated players. Coaches and team staffers are required to be vaccinated to maintain their eligibility to work closely with players.
Tretter said that he received his booster dose recently at the training facility of his team, the Cleveland Browns. The NFL has said that it recommends boosters. The league also said recently that it would conduct a study of antibody levels in staffers on a voluntary basis, and expected to be able to provide further guidance on boosters thereafter. That perhaps could come when team owners meet Wednesday in the Dallas area.