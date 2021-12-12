There is no such requirement yet in the NFL. JC Tretter, the president of the NFL Players Association, said during a recent interview that there had been no discussions with the league to that point about incorporating boosters into the protocols. Tretter said he did not know if that would happen by season’s end, while acknowledging that the timeline was tight to make such a significant change to the protocols. The regular season concludes Jan. 9 and the Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 13.