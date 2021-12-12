What you need to know
Tony Pollard is inactive for the CowboysReturn to menu
Running back Tony Pollard is on the Dallas Cowboys’ inactive list for their early-afternoon game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Pollard has been plagued by a foot injury.
His absence will increase the burden on fellow Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Elliott is active for the game despite his knee injury.
Aaron Rodgers’s practice-field work remains limited by toe injuryReturn to menu
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers participated in the Green Bay Packers’ practice Friday ahead of their game Sunday night against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.
It was Rodgers’s first practice since Nov. 19, according to the team’s website. The Packers are coming off their bye week and Rodgers’s practice-field activities have been reduced lately as he plays with a fractured toe.
“It’s kind of the habit now …. I’m not going to disparage practice and say that it’s not important,” Rodgers, making his regular appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” said earlier last week. “I think it is important. I think there’s things to be talked out and figured out during the week by practicing and taking those reps. At the same time, I’m old enough, I’ve been in this league long enough, I’ve played enough games where I can still go out and perform at a really high level without practicing.”
Rodgers said he received an additional medical opinion on his injury during the bye week but did not undergo surgery.
“There was nothing really revolutionary,” Rodgers said. “There was no mind-set change or anything. The biggest key is rest …. The toe is improving.”
The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville just keeps getting worseReturn to menu
The Jacksonville Jaguars play an early-afternoon game Sunday at Tennessee amid ever-growing turmoil surrounding their beleaguered first-year coach, Urban Meyer.
The league-owned NFL Network reported Saturday that in recent weeks, Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones had to be convinced to return to the team’s facility after leaving because of his anger at Meyer’s criticism of the team’s receivers, then had a heated argument with Meyer during a practice. Meyer also told his assistant coaches during a staff meeting that he’s a winner and they are losers, according to the report.
The Jaguars, after luring Meyer to the NFL and using the top overall selection in the draft on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, are on a four-game losing streak and have a record of 2-10.
For now, it does not appear that Jaguars owner Shad Khan intends to move on from Meyer as his coach.
But the issues are evident. In October, the team issued a public reprimand of Meyer when Khan called Meyer’s off-field conduct “inexcusable” and said the coach “must regain our trust and respect.”
That came after video surfaced of Meyer in a bar with a young woman dancing alongside him. Meyer had remained in Ohio and had not immediately accompanied the Jaguars back to Jacksonville following a loss at Cincinnati that dropped the team’s record to 0-4.
Jeff Nixon debuts as Panthers’ offensive play-callerReturn to menu
Jeff Nixon takes over as the offensive play-caller for the Carolina Panthers for their early-afternoon game Sunday at home against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Panthers fired Joe Brady as their offensive coordinator last weekend on their bye week.
Nixon had been a senior offensive assistant and the running backs coach for the Panthers.
He inherits a Panthers offense that is without injured tailback Christian McCaffrey. Cam Newton makes his third start at quarterback since being signed for his second career stint with the franchise. The Panthers have lost two straight, three of four and seven of nine games. They enter Sunday’s play ranked 29th in the NFL in total offense.
Nixon formerly was the offensive play-caller for Panthers Coach Matt Rhule when the two were at Baylor.
Lions-Broncos game is on as scheduled; still no covid postponements this NFL seasonReturn to menu
The Lions-Broncos game will be played as scheduled Sunday afternoon in Denver, according to a person familiar with the NFL’s planning.
The Lions reportedly are facing a potential roster shortage because of coronavirus and flu cases.
But the status of the game was never in question and there was no discussion of contingency plans, according to the person with knowledge of the matter, who added that all members of the Lions’ traveling party underwent coronavirus testing Sunday and there were no additional positive results.
The NFL still has not postponed a game this season due to virus-related issues as the Sunday of Week 14 of the 18-week regular season arrives.
The Lions-Broncos game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Eastern time.
According to a report by ESPN, the Lions had 12 players and six coaches who battled the flu during the week in addition to placing six players on their covid-19 reserve list.
As the season’s stretch run arrives, no booster-related changes to NFL protocols yetReturn to menu
The finish line to the NFL’s 18-week regular season is in sight, with the arrival of the Sunday of Week 14.
The league and the NFL Players Association, to this point, have not made any changes to their coronavirus protocols to incorporate vaccine boosters or to address concerns about the omicron variant.
No games have been postponed this season, although teams have continued to deal with disruptions related to the virus. The NFL did take precautions following the Thanksgiving holiday, bolstering testing and tightening protocols around mask-wearing.
But there have not been further adjustments yet to the protocols, which are developed jointly by the league and union. With boosters now approved for all adults in the United States, some businesses have begun to take the step of requiring booster doses for employees for them to be considered fully vaccinated.
There is no such requirement yet in the NFL. JC Tretter, the president of the NFL Players Association, said during a recent interview that there had been no discussions with the league to that point about incorporating boosters into the protocols. Tretter said he did not know if that would happen by season’s end, while acknowledging that the timeline was tight to make such a significant change to the protocols. The regular season concludes Jan. 9 and the Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 13.
NFL players are not required to be vaccinated. But vaccinated players are subject to fewer restrictions than unvaccinated players. Coaches and team staffers are required to be vaccinated to maintain their eligibility to work closely with players.
Tretter said that he received his booster dose recently at the training facility of his team, the Cleveland Browns. The NFL has said that it recommends boosters. The league also said recently that it would conduct a study of antibody levels in staffers on a voluntary basis, and expected to be able to provide further guidance on boosters thereafter. That perhaps could come when team owners meet Wednesday in the Dallas area.