That flex began in the middle of the week, when Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy kinda-sorta quasi-guaranteed a win. It continued in the hours before kickoff, when Dallas unveiled custom-made, imported Cowboys benches that were placed on the visiting sidelines. Ol’ Jerry Jones knows how to flash a Texas-sized wallet and stick it to a rival, don’t he?
Yet for all that went down in the buildup to a rivalry game and over the course of an eventful Sunday afternoon — a fumble returned for a touchdown that helped Dallas build a 24-0 lead bookended by a Washington interception return for another score that whittled said lead to seven, with plenty of time left — the takeaway is rather mundane: The position for Washington fans when they walked into what became a 27-20 Dallas victory isn’t that different than when they walked out. It’s all kind of dizzying.
Yeah, the NFC East is probably out of reach because 9-4 Dallas now holds a three-game lead with four to play. The playoffs, decidedly, are not. Take a deep breath. Evaluate Taylor Heinicke’s quarterback play (shaky) and his knee injury (TBD). Consider how beat-up Washington was before the game — without running back J.D. McKissic, guard Wes Schweitzer and tight end Logan Thomas, then knocked back further when defensive ends Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams fell into the NFL’s covid-19 protocols.
Think about what could have been if wide receiver DeAndre Carter hadn’t flat dropped what would have been a 30-something-yard completion with just more than two and a half minutes left — the play that preceded an attempt by backup quarterback Kyle Allen to create something where there was nothing, a play that resulted in a pass attempt that was ruled a fumble.
It’s a lot to chew on. But after it’s digested, why would Coach Ron Rivera’s message deviate from what it has been?
“We control our own destiny,” Rivera said late Sunday afternoon, following his team’s first loss since the last day of October. “We have an opportunity to do something. We got four games left, all four in the division. Some interesting things can happen.”
The interest, then, still lies ahead: at Philadelphia, at Dallas, home against the Eagles and at the New York Giants. The stakes on Sunday morning are essentially the same as they were Sunday evening. Strange, but true: Washington (6-7) was in the NFC playoff field when the day began. It was in the NFC playoff field when the day ended.
“It’s still right in front of us,” linebacker Cole Holcomb said.
Now Sunday, and the week, in their totality. Hoo-boy. It felt, for at least a few moments, a tiny bit like old times. The visiting benches — white, with “Cowboys” emblazoned boldly on them — were an ostentatious acknowledgment that there’s still some sizzle here. Add fisticuffs late — Dallas offensive lineman La’el Collins was ejected for popping a replacement Washington defensive end named William Bradley-King — provided further indication.
“It’s Dallas,” said Holcomb, whose interception return for a score provided the greatest Washington hope all day. “We hate ’em. They hate us. It’s just how it is. They can do what they want. I really don’t give a s---.”
What matters from Sunday is how it unfolded, and that includes some ugliness and some encouragement. Everything the WFT had done over a four-week stretch that flipped its season from unwatchable to pertinent went through the looking glass in the first half alone.
Drink in this sequence, because it’s important over the next four weeks: Washington’s offense has to run the ball well to get to third-and-manageable to be able to regularly convert third downs to stay on the field to eat time of possession to keep the defense fresh. Oh, and don’t turn it over, obvs. It’s all inexorably tied together, and each element is tenuous on its own. But when it works, there’s a certain beauty to it.
When it doesn’t, well, the offensive limitations of this team — and, specifically, the limitations of its quarterback — become not only painfully obvious, but painful to watch. Check in on all of the above elements from the first half, after which Dallas held that 24-0 lead: Washington ran the ball 12 times for 36 yards. It faced third downs of 13, 10, 8, 8, 6 and 15 yards — and failed to convert any of them. That allowed the Cowboys to hold the ball for 18 minutes, 17 seconds — the first half in which the WFT didn’t win time of possession since the winning streak began.
Throw in a Heinicke fumble following a devastating hit from Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons that was returned for a score and a Heinicke pick, and you get your first-half yardage totals: Dallas 214, Washington 29.
Rivera’s message, according to Holcomb:
“That’s probably the worst half of football we’ve played,” Holcomb said. “It wasn’t us.”
Rather, it’s a version of them that appeared in the first half of the season — but must be put to rest if Sunday’s result is truly to be rendered irrelevant and the playoffs are to become a reality.
The sequence of events and statistics above puts stress on the quarterback, stress that requires him to win the game. Not on a single drive, which Heinicke has done. But over the course of an entire game. He can do all sorts of things well, and this performance — 11 of 25 for 122 yards with a touchdown, an interception and the fumble — doesn’t mean he should be benched Sunday against Philadelphia. Rather, it reinforces the idea that he is a supporting cast member rather than a leading man. Not in attitude, necessarily. Just in ability.
“If he’s healthy,” Rivera said, “he’s our starter.”
Which is fine, because this team clearly needs more than superior quarterback play to survive.
Think of this game from the other side for a minute. Since November began, the Cowboys are just 3-3. Sunday, they took a three-score lead into the half — and allowed Washington to make it a game. Holcomb’s pick of Prescott and ensuing 31-yard return that put the game on edge with more than four minutes remaining is as likely to be as much of a topic in Dallas on Monday morning as anything the Cowboys did right.
It was a back-and-forth, smack-talking week. It was a raucous, confusing, entertaining game. It ended Washington’s winning streak. It didn’t end Washington’s hopes. It only reinforced the foundation on which those hopes are built — sturdy when the game is playing out as it planned, absolutely frail when it goes awry.