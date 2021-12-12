Washington won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Dallas the ball first. The Cowboys marched quickly into Washington territory, but settled for a 35-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein after Amari Cooper was stopped short of the sticks on a third-and-10 catch.
Kendall Fuller dropped what should have been an interception on an errant throw by Dak Prescott earlier in the drive. Ezekiel Elliott, who is playing with a brace on his right knee and could have a heavy workload with fellow running back Tony Pollard inactive, had two carries for seven yards and a 15-yard reception on third down. (Dallas 3, Washington 0, 9:37 left in the first quarter)
Washington opens a five-game stretch against NFC East opponents to close the regular season when it hosts the Cowboys at FedEx Field. A win would be Washington’s fifth straight and cut Dallas’s lead atop the division to one game, with another head-to-head matchup looming in two weeks at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys, who have lost three of five since an 8-2 start, arrive in Landover with the NFL’s top-ranked offense, which will provide a serious test for a defense that has helped fuel Washington’s turnaround since a 2-6 start.
Led by quarterback Dak Prescott, Dallas boasts one of the better receiving trios in the league in Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Getting pressure on Prescott will be key, though the Cowboys are allowing fewer than two sacks per game and Washington will be without its top four defensive ends. Chase Young is out for the season, while Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill are all on the covid-19 list.
Taylor Heinicke and the Washington offense will be without tight end Logan Thomas, who was placed on season-ending IR, and running back J.D. McKissic, who will miss his second straight game after suffering a concussion against Seattle.
Dallas’s improved defense is allowing seven fewer points per game than it did last season, and with defensive end Randy Gregory set to return from a calf strain, the Cowboys will have their top three pass rushers — Gregory, DeMarcus Lawrence and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons — on the field together for the first time since Week 1. Look for Washington, which has dominated time of possession during its winning streak, to again lean heavily on running back Antonio Gibson.