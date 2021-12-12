Washington opens a five-game stretch against NFC East opponents to close the regular season when it hosts the Cowboys at FedEx Field. A win would be Washington’s fifth straight and cut Dallas’s lead atop the division to one game, with another head-to-head matchup looming in two weeks at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys, who have lost three of five since an 8-2 start, arrive in Landover with the NFL’s top-ranked offense, which will provide a serious test for a defense that has helped fuel Washington’s turnaround since a 2-6 start.