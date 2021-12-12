What McCarthy failed to guarantee was a lopsided game for three quarters that left Washington’s starting quarterback injured and its star wide receiver concussed before it swung wildly for a thrilling fourth quarter that … still ended with a Cowboys victory. In front of a mostly packed house — just as Rivera wanted, but featuring plenty of Dallas supporters — Washington lost, 27-20, behind an inept offense and a slew of injury and health issues that mounted before kickoff and only got worse from there.
And this time, despite an impressive rally, Washington (6-7) couldn’t make up for its earlier mistakes in the final minutes as its four-game winning streak came to an end.
Yet the problems started long before the teams arrived at FedEx Field on Sunday. A coronavirus breakout among Washington’s defense cost it two more starters — ends James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill — just as Dallas celebrated the return of Randy Gregory to complete its star pass-rushing trio with DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons.
Washington also was without running back J.D. McKissic because of a concussion, skewing the odds further in Dallas’s favor. Pregame antics from both teams tried to deflect reality, that the once-heated rivalry no longer had the same intensity. Rivera fanned the flames on McCarthy’s comments throughout the week, then Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had custom benches, complete with the team’s logo, shipped to FedEx Field after learning Washington’s visiting benches were faulty.
But early on, Dallas (9-4) didn’t need the help of warm benches. The Cowboys’ menacing pass rush was too much for Washington to handle and eventually sent Taylor Heinicke to the sideline with a knee injury.
“The knee is fine,” he said via phone after the game . “It was a little scary at first, but it was really my throwing elbow that got me in the first half on a throw. I didn’t feel right ever since. I think the knee should be fine. I should be ready this week [at Philadelphia].”
But Washington’s once-improving offense seemed to fall off a cliff, mustering only 29 yards and no points in the first half. Never in Rivera’s two-season stint in Washington had it trailed by as many as 24 points or produced so few yards in the first two quarters.
Heinicke had a mere 16.7 completion rating (2 for 12) and a 4.9 passer rating at the half. He left early in the fourth quarter, taking his fourth sack to finish 11 for 25 (44 percent) for 122 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 55.8 rating.
But there was blame to share. Heinicke’s passes were often late and many decisions were poor (such as throwing to Cam Sims when he was surrounded by five defenders), but protection was weak from the offensive line and others. Running back Antonio Gibson missed a blitz pickup in the first half, then fumbled in the second. It was his sixth fumble of the season and the fourth he has lost.
Third downs, a hindrance to Washington’s offense in the early part of the season, had improved significantly after the bye and buoyed Washington’s winning streak. But the problems resurfaced Sunday, thanks largely to struggles on early downs. Washington was 0 for 6 on third down in the first half and finished 3 for 14. Many were third and long, set back by penalties or little production on first and second.
Turnovers were problematic and ended Washington’s only two first-half drives in Dallas territory. Heinicke threw an interception in the first quarter, just three plays after his defense picked off Dak Prescott. Then he was strip-sacked by Parsons, and defensive end Dorance Armstrong recovered the ball and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown, putting the Cowboys ahead 18-0 before the second quarter even arrived.
Washington’s defense produced two takeaways to give its offense a chance. But it, too, was sloppy, and Washington in all committed seven penalties for 65 yards.
Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin left the game early in the third quarter after hitting the ground hard on an incomplete pass. He was ruled out with a concussion, and his status for Week 15 is uncertain.
The tide turned for Washington in the fourth, when Kyle Allen took over at quarterback. But only after the drama heightened. Heinicke limped off, center Tyler Larsen was carted off with what the team fears is a ruptured Achilles’ tendon, a fight broke out among fans, then skirmishes unfolded on the field that escalated to punches. Dallas tackle La’el Collins swung at rookie defensive end William Bradley-King after a late bump of Prescott and was ejected.
Washington, at the time trailing 27-8 after a highlight-reel touchdown catch by Sims, responded with a 13-play, 73-yard scoring drive that it punctuated with a one-yard Jonathan Williams touchdown run to make it 27-14 when the two-point try failed.
With just over four minutes remaining, linebacker Cole Holcomb brought the crowd to its feet with a 31-yard pick-six that got Washington within 27-20.
But just when Washington led its fans into thinking there was a chance, the extra-point try by kicker Brian Johnson was blocked. The defense again came up with a stop, giving the offense another chance, but a fumble sealed the loss. Allen lost the ball when he was sacked on third and three from the Washington 37 and, upon replay, the call was upheld.