The Eagles’ third win came in Sunday’s title game against St. Frances. The Panthers, Baltimore’s best squad, beat DeMatha at National Hoopfest last weekend and were eager for another statement win against a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power. But Gonzaga protected its home floor and earned what was arguably the most impressive win of the weekend.
Spalding also earned a tournament crown, winning the Xaverian Classic at Good Counsel. Villanova commit Cam Whitmore made an early case for the title of most exciting player in the area as he scored 40 points and grabbed 11 boards as the Cavaliers beat Good Counsel in Sunday’s final.
Elsewhere, North Point is the first newcomer of the season as they join the rankings at No. 20. The Eagles picked up strong wins over St. Charles and Thomas Stone, two Maryland contenders.
1. Paul VI (5-0) LR: 1
The Panthers earned a win over Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association contender Blue Ridge at the Morgan Wootten Tip-Off Showcase.
2. Gonzaga (6-0) LR: 3
Junior Thomas Batties took a key charge in the closing moments of the Eagles’ 59-56 win over St. Frances in the Gonzaga D.C. Classic championship.
3. DeMatha (5-1) LR: 2
The Stags had an impressive week, beating No. 9 Eleanor Roosevelt before taking down two national powers at the Hoophall West event in Arizona.
4. National Christian (7-0) LR: 4
The Eagles pounded Baltimore contender John Carroll by 25 points at the Morgan Wootten Tip-Off Showcase.
5. St. John’s (4-1) LR: 5
The Cadets had no problems with No. 17 Gwynn Park, beating the Yellowjackets by 16.
6. Spalding (6-1) LR: 6
The Cavaliers beat No. 14 Good Counsel in the championship of the Xaverian Classic tournament.
7. Georgetown Prep (3-0) LR: 7
The Hoyas, facing health and safety concerns, canceled or postponed all of their games last week.
8. Sidwell Friends (4-1) LR: 10
The Quakers earned two conference wins this week, beating Maret and No. 18 St. Andrew’s.
9. Eleanor Roosevelt (1-1) LR: 8
The Raiders often play DeMatha in the early part of the season, and this year they fell to the Stags, 77-59.
10. Carroll (6-0) LR: 13
The Lions continued their impressive start to the season with wins over Takoma Academy, Grace Brethren and Legacy Prep.
11. Bishop O’Connell (1-2) LR: 9
The Knights fell to Philadelphia’s Neumann-Goretti at the Morgan Wootten Tip-Off Showcase.
12. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (3-1) LR: 15
The Saints picked up a strong road win this week, beating Rock Creek Christian (White), 78-63.
13. Hayfield (2-0) LR: 16
The Hawks have gotten off to a fast start, opening the season with wins over Bishop Ireton and South County.
14. Good Counsel (5-1) LR: 12
The Falcons fell to No. 6 Spalding, 97-82, in the championship of their Xaverian Classic tournament.
15. Wilson (5-0) LR: 17
The Tigers picked up wins over Banneker, Legacy Prep and Lake Clifton last week.
16. Bishop McNamara (5-0) LR: 18
The Mustangs earned three double-digit wins last week over Calvert Hall, Blue Ridge and Takoma Academy.
17. Gwynn Park (0-1) LR: 14
The Yellowjackets opened their season by dropping a tough road game against No. 5 St. John’s.
18. St. Andrew’s (4-2) LR: 11
The Lions earned fifth place at the Gonzaga D.C. Classic with a win over Coolidge.
19. South Lakes (5-0) LR: 19
The Seahawks picked up a close win over Northern Virginia contender West Potomac last week.
20. North Point (2-0) LR: NR
The Eagles opened the season with wins over St. Charles and Thomas Stone.
Dropped out: No. 20 St. Charles
On the bubble: Bullis, Bethesda Chevy-Chase, Churchill, Theodore Roosevelt, Wise.