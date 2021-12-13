The Bulls’ scheduled home game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and their road game against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday have both been postponed, marking the first time that the NBA’s schedule has been disrupted by the coronavirus since February. After shortening its schedules for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons because of the pandemic, the NBA played the entire 2021 playoffs and nearly two months of the 2021-22 season without any covid-related postponements. Last year, the NBA was forced to postpone more than 30 regular season games.
The NBA reinstituted regular testing for fully vaccinated players last month in an effort to combat spread that might result from Thanksgiving travel and family contact. That testing program briefly sidelined Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James because of a false positive test, and more than 20 players are in the covid-19 protocols, including Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma and five members of the Charlotte Hornets.
While the NBA estimates that 97 percent of its players are fully vaccinated, it has also recommended booster shots for players, coaches, referees and team employees. To return to the court after entering the protocols, players must remain in isolation for 10 days or test negative twice on two separate days. All players who enter the protocols must receive medical clearance from a team and league physician before they can rejoin their teams, and those who exhibit moderate or severe symptoms also must receive a cardiac screening.
Elsewhere, the NHL announced Monday that it would postpone the Calgary Flames’ next three games following an outbreak involving six players. Three NHL teams have endured covid-related postponements this season.