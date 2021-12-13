The Bulls’ scheduled home game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and their road game against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday have both been postponed, marking the first time that the NBA’s schedule has been disrupted by the coronavirus since February. After shortening its schedules for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons because of the pandemic, the NBA played the entire 2021 playoffs and nearly two months of the 2021-22 season without any covid-related postponements. Last year, the NBA was forced to postpone more than 30 regular season games.