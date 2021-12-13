Only four teams averaged more yards per play than the Hilltoppers, who advanced the ball 6.8 yards on average with every snap, and only Virginia had more scrimmage plays gain at least 20 yards than Western Kentucky’s 90. But the Mountaineers ranked eighth nationally in defensive success rate and gave up only 11 points per game over their past five games, holding three of those opponents to single digits. They also held Coastal Carolina to 27 points, tying its season low, and a below-average 6.7 yards per play in a three-point win Oct. 20. Western Kentucky offensive coordinator Zach Kittley has accepted the same position at Texas Tech, but Coach Tyson Helton said he expects Kittley to call plays for the Hilltoppers one last time in the bowl game.