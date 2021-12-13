Below, Matt will provide you with some key facts and figures about each game while Neil will offer each team’s chances of winning, calculated with help from the consensus ratings compiled by Kenneth Massey, who audits 65 different ranking systems throughout the season. Those are then weighted for their ability to predict future wins, leading to Neil’s guess as to how often one team will beat another. Finally, Neil and Matt give their against-the-spread picks for each game.
Part I of our guide includes all games scheduled to be played through Dec. 25. The remaining games will be included in Part II later this month. Point spreads are taken from the consensus lines as of Monday. All times Eastern.
Friday, Dec. 17
Bahamas Bowl
Toledo (-10.5) vs. Middle Tennessee
Noon, ESPN
The Rockets, whose defense ranks 20th nationally in SP+ efficiency, gain 1.6 yards per play more than their opponents, while the Blue Raiders gain 0.2 yards per play less than their opponents. This is one of the biggest such differentials among the bowl matchups. Middle Tennessee has 16 interceptions, tied for fifth in the country, but is far less strong against the run and might struggle to stop Toledo running back Bryant Koback, who averaged 147.8 rushing yards per game over his past five games, scoring 11 times during that span.
Winner: Toledo, 65 percent chance
Neil’s ATS pick: Middle Tennessee +10.5
Matt’s ATS pick: Toledo -10.5
Cure Bowl
Coastal Carolina (-10) vs. Northern Illinois
6 p.m., ESPN2
This is the only bowl game featuring two teams that both ranked in the top 10 nationally in rushing yards per game: The Chanticleers were sixth at 231.3 yards per game and led the nation at 5.7 yards per carry, while the Huskies were fifth at 234.2 yards per game. Only Minnesota and the three service academies ran the ball more than Northern Illinois’ 64 percent clip. Coastal Carolina led the nation in offensive success rate, while the Huskies ranked 124th in defensive success rate.
Winner: Coastal Carolina, 70 percent chance
Neil’s ATS pick: Coastal Carolina -10
Matt’s ATS pick: Coastal Carolina -10
Saturday, Dec. 18
Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky (-3) vs. Appalachian State
11 a.m., ESPN
Only four teams averaged more yards per play than the Hilltoppers, who advanced the ball 6.8 yards on average with every snap, and only Virginia had more scrimmage plays gain at least 20 yards than Western Kentucky’s 90. But the Mountaineers ranked eighth nationally in defensive success rate and gave up only 11 points per game over their past five games, holding three of those opponents to single digits. They also held Coastal Carolina to 27 points, tying its season low, and a below-average 6.7 yards per play in a three-point win Oct. 20. Western Kentucky offensive coordinator Zach Kittley has accepted the same position at Texas Tech, but Coach Tyson Helton said he expects Kittley to call plays for the Hilltoppers one last time in the bowl game.
Winner: Appalachian State, 57 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Appalachian State +3
Matt’s pick: Appalachian State +3
Celebration Bowl
Jackson State (-10) vs. South Carolina State
Noon, ABC
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders led Jackson State to an 11-1 record — its only loss was by five to Louisiana-Monroe of the Football Bowl Subdivision — and its first Southwestern Athletic Conference championship since 2007. The Tigers’ defense didn’t allow more than 21 points in a game all season, ranking third nationally in Football Championship Subdivision scoring defense at 13.5 points per game. The Bulldogs lost four of their first five games, two of them to FBS teams (Clemson and New Mexico State), before going undefeated in conference play to claim their record 18th Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title.
Winner: Jackson State, 80 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Jackson State -10
Matt’s pick: Jackson State -10
New Mexico Bowl
Fresno State (-11.5) vs. UTEP
2:15 p.m., ESPN
It’ll be interesting to see how the Bulldogs perform after losing coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to Washington. Fresno State hired Jeff Tedford, who coached the Bulldogs from 2017 to 2019, to replace DeBoer, but Tedford will not coach in the bowl game. The Miners are playing in a bowl game for the first time in seven years but didn’t beat anyone with a winning record this season. Their last bowl victory came in 1967.
Winner: Fresno State, 82 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Fresno State -11.5
Matt’s pick: UTEP +11.5
Independence Bowl
No. 13 BYU (-7) vs. UAB
3:30 p.m., ABC
The 10-2 Cougars might be a bit salty after getting passed over for a New Year’s Six bowl game even though they went 6-1 against Power Five opponents and defeated two teams that ended up winning their conference championships (Utah and Utah State). BYU and UAB are pretty evenly matched, however, with the Cougars ranking 42nd in overall SP+ efficiency and the Blazers ranking 45th. It’s unclear whether UAB running back DeWayne McBride (6.8 yards per carry, 1,188 rushing yards this season) will play after suffering an ankle injury in the season finale against UTEP.
Winner: BYU, 72 percent chance
Neil’s pick: BYU -7
Matt’s pick: UAB +7
LendingTree Bowl
Liberty (-9) vs. Eastern Michigan
5:45 p.m., ESPN
The Flames and quarterback Malik Willis — a possible first-round NFL draft pick — stumbled into their bowl game, losing three straight to end the season, with Willis throwing six interceptions over that stretch. Signs point to Willis playing in this game, making things tougher for an Eastern Michigan defense that ranked 114th in passing success rate and 120th in defensive SP+.
Winner: Liberty, 64 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Eastern Michigan +9
Matt’s pick: Eastern Michigan +9
LA Bowl
Oregon State (-7) vs. Utah State
7:30 p.m., ABC
The Aggies won seven of eight to end the season, including a 46-13 demolition of San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game. They feature an offense that relies almost entirely on chunk plays to move the ball (Utah State leads the nation in the offensive explosiveness metric but ranks just 104th in overall offensive success rate). Oregon State, which is bowling for the first time in eight years, has given up 171 scrimmage plays that gained at least 10 yards (tied for 76th nationally).
Winner: Oregon State, 58 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Utah State +7
Matt’s pick: Utah State +7
New Orleans Bowl
No. 23 Louisiana (-4.5) vs. Marshall
9:15 p.m., ESPN
The Ragin’ Cajuns will be playing their first game under new coach Michael Desormeaux after Billy Napier left for Florida. Desormeaux has been an assistant on both sides of the ball at Louisiana since 2016, so the transition probably won’t be too bumpy, though other assistants have left with Napier. Despite Louisiana’s 12-1 record and No. 23 national ranking, the 7-5 Thundering Herd is more highly ranked in terms of overall SP+ (44th to 52nd).
Winner: Louisiana, 61 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Marshall +4.5
Matt’s pick: Marshall +4.5
Monday, Dec. 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Tulsa (-9.5) vs. Old Dominion
2:30 p.m., ESPN
Both teams finished strong after early stumbles, with the Golden Hurricane winning its last three games and the Monarchs winning their final five after a 1-6 start, becoming just the third team since 1936 to do that. Neither team is particularly strong offensively, with Tulsa ranking 81st in offensive success rate and Old Dominion ranking 78th.
Winner: Tulsa, 78 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Tulsa -9.5
Matt’s pick: Tulsa -9.5
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming (-3) vs. Kent State
3:30 p.m., ESPN
Despite having a fairly stout defense that held six opponents to 17 points or fewer this season, the Cowboys lost six of their past eight games. Things get flipped for Kent State, which features MAC player of the year Dustin Crum at quarterback but also one of the worst defenses of any bowl team. Crum went 10 straight games without throwing an interception but has thrown four picks in his past two games. Wyoming gives up only 6.1 yards per passing attempt, tied for ninth nationally. Cowboys senior linebacker Chad Muma, a finalist for the Butkus Award, has said he will play in this game.
Winner: Wyoming, 66 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Wyoming -3
Matt’s pick: Wyoming -3
Frisco Bowl
Texas San Antonio (-2.5) vs. No. 24 San Diego State
7:30 p.m., ESPN
This is about as evenly matched as bowl games go, with the Aztecs ranked 56th in SP+ efficiency and the “meep, meep” Roadrunners right behind at 57th. One has to think the edge belongs to 12-1 UTSA, which will be playing only about five hours from home and is likely to have a sizable fan presence. San Diego State hadn’t given up more than 31 points in a game until it surrendered 46 to Utah State in the Mountain West title game, and the Roadrunners can put up some points.
Winner: Texas San Antonio, 52 percent chance
Neil’s pick: San Diego State +2.5
Matt’s pick: UTSA -2.5
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl
Army (-3.5) vs. Missouri
8 p.m., ESPN
The Tigers gain 0.8 fewer yards per play than their opponents, tied with South Carolina for the worst mark among bowl teams. At issue is a defense that ranks 100th in SP+ efficiency and 116th in success rate against the run, a bad sign against an opponent that runs the ball on nearly 90 percent of its snaps, though Missouri did hold South Carolina and Florida to fewer than 100 yards rushing in recent victories. The Black Knights managed only 124 rushing yards (3.8 yards per carry) in their regular season-ending 17-13 loss to Navy.
Winner: Missouri, 52 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Missouri +3.5
Matt’s pick: Army -3.5
Thursday, Dec. 23
Frisco Football Classic
Miami (Ohio) (-3) vs. North Texas
3:30 p.m., ESPN
The Mean Green will be playing only about a 30-minute drive from campus after winning its final five games, among them a win over previously unbeaten UTSA. The RedHawks have not defeated an FBS team from outside their conference since 2011, when they beat Army. North Texas averaged 246.2 rushing yards per game, third nationally behind Air Force and Army, and Miami ranked a middling 66th in defensive rushing success rate.
Winner: Miami (Ohio), 61 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Miami (Ohio) -3
Matt’s pick: North Texas +3
Gasparilla Bowl
Florida (-6.5) vs. Central Florida
7 p.m., ESPN
The Gators lost five of their final eight games, costing coach Dan Mullen his job. (Greg Knox, Florida’s running backs and special teams coach, will serve as interim coach for the bowl game). The Knights are back in a bowl game for the sixth straight season despite losing a host of players to season-ending injuries, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, defensive tackle Kalia Davis and linebacker Bryson Armstrong. Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, who appeared in eight games, will miss the game after undergoing a surgical procedure on his right knee, and defensive end Zach Carter (team-high 11.5 tackles for a loss) has opted out to prepare for the NFL draft.
Winner: Florida, 72 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Florida -6.5
Matt’s pick: UCF +6.5
Friday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Memphis (-7) vs. Hawaii
8 p.m., ESPN
The Rainbow Warriors are playing in their home bowl game for the fourth time since 2016; they’ve won two of those games. Hawaii’s home-field advantage might be more pronounced against a Tigers team that went 1-4 away from home this season, losing its last two road games by an average of 17.5 points. Hawaii starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and starting running back Dae Dae Hunter both have left the program amid reports of overall team unhappiness with Coach Todd Graham.
Winner: Memphis, 51 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Hawaii +7, also consider Hawaii +220 on the money line
Matt’s pick: Memphis -7
Saturday, Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Georgia State (-5) vs. Ball State
2:30 p.m., ESPN
The Panthers ranked 10th nationally in rushing offense at 221.9 yards per game but averaged only 4.9 yards per carry, which ranked 37th, and were 33rd in rushing success rate. Still, the Cardinals’ defense ranked 98th in rushing success rate and could be susceptible defending the run, though they did hold Army to 213 rushing yards — 88 below its average — in a 28-16 win Oct. 2.
Winner: Georgia State, 54 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Ball State +5
Matt’s pick: Georgia State -5