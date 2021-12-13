In Northern Virginia, the parity within counties has been prominent, but Madison and Woodgrove have proven themselves as potent threats with convincing victories over private schools. Langley and Osbourn Park also joined the rankings this week.
Most Maryland public schools began their seasons last week, and already Clarksburg (Montgomery County), Old Mill (Anne Arundel) and Howard have displayed early signs of contending for state championships. Parkdale also joins this week after a strong start.
The area’s top teams should continue to differentiate themselves this week with more crucial games, including a clash between No. 2 New Hope Academy and No. 5 St. John’s on Tuesday.
1. Sidwell Friends (5-0) Last ranked: 1
The Quakers may also be atop national polls after their 54-36 win over DeSoto (Tex.).
2. New Hope Academy (8-1) LR: 2
Since their loss, the Tigers have won three games by at least 25 points.
3. Paul VI (5-1) LR: 4
The Panthers rebounded from a loss with a 53-40 win over Archbishop Wood (Penn.).
4. Madison (6-0) LR: 6
The Warhawks beat Bishop O’Connell, 51-40, for their third win against a private school.
5. St. John’s (3-1) LR: 5
The Cadets couldn’t ignite their offense in a 48-32 loss to IMG Academy (Fla.).
6. Bishop McNamara (2-3) LR: 3
The Mustangs fell to Texas powers DeSoto and Duncanville.
7. Georgetown Visitation (5-0) LR: 7
The Cubs rallied to beat Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.), 62-52.
8. Clarksburg (1-0) LR: 9
The Coyotes opened with a 82-44 win over St. John’s Catholic Prep.
9. Good Counsel (5-0) LR: 10
The Falcons continued their strong start with wins over Riverdale Baptist and Myers Park (N.C.).
10. Pallotti (4-0) LR: 11
The Panthers’ wins have all come by 22 or more points.
11. National Christian Academy (7-1) LR: 8
The Eagles have thumped two opponents since a blowout loss.
12. Woodgrove (4-0) LR: 13
The Wolverines cruised to a 81-53 win over Flint Hill.
13. Old Mill (2-0) LR: 14
The Patriots had no trouble in their first two Anne Arundel County games.
14. C.H. Flowers (0-0) LR: 15
The Jaguars open against Eleanor Roosevelt on Tuesday.
15. Howard (2-0) LR: 16
The Lions allowed an average of 12 points in their first two games.
16. Langley (5-0) LR: Not ranked
The Saxons continued their strong start with wins over Chantilly and Falls Church.
17. Maret (3-2) LR: 17
After dropping back-to-back games, the Frogs earned dominant wins over Forest Park and Ursuline Academy (Del.).
18. Osbourn Park (3-0) LR: NR
Last season’s Virginia Class 6 runner-up has started strong.
19. Bishop Ireton (4-4) LR: 18
The Cardinals experienced mixed results against Pennsylvania teams, falling to Neumann-Goretti but beating Cardinal O’Hara.
20. Parkdale (2-0) LR: NR
The Panthers averaged 89.5 points in their first two games.
Dropped out: No. 12 North Point, No. 19 Edison, No. 20 Dunbar.
On the bubble: Bullis, Holy Child, Loudoun Valley, North Point, Whitman.