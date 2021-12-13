Girls’ basketball Top 20: National showcases differentiate area’s top teams, as Sidwell scores huge win
“I think the lack of a shot clock hurts underdogs more than it does its opponents,” Bruins Coach Liz Reed said. “They can just decide to hold the ball if they’ve got a five-point lead.”
Several coaches have posited alternative options in light of the VHSL’s decision. Woodgrove’s Derek Fisher said a defensive three-second rule, rather than a shot clock, would help speed up the pace of the game and encourage interior scoring.
Reed also cited the Elam Ending as a possible solution 15 to 20 years down the road. The Elam Ending, a staple of The Basketball Tournament and instituted for NBA All-Star Games beginning in 2020, turns off the game clock in the final minutes and sets a target score based on the leading team’s total to that point.
While that idea is a bit radical, Reed’s preference is a shot clock, which is implemented in Maryland and at most D.C.-area private schools, depending on conference affiliation.
“At the end of the day, it’s not fun,” Reed said of late-game situations. “The kids certainly don’t like doing it.”
— Spencer Nusbaum
WCAC boys take care of tournament weekend
It was tournament weekend for the top Washington Catholic Athletic Conference programs; most of them took part in or hosted some kind of event.
Bishop O’Connell and Paul VI played Saturday in the Morgan Wootten Tip-Off Showcase. Organized by O’Connell Coach Joe Wootten, son of the legendary DeMatha leader, the one-day event has been held for a few years, but this was the first rendition held since Morgan Wootten’s death in January 2020. The event partnered with the Sharing Shoes organization to collect basketball sneakers, and some of the proceeds went to the National Kidney Foundation.
“After his passing, I decided to want this to be a bigger event, attract really good teams and do this for charity,” said Joe Wootten, who donated a kidney to his father in 2006. “He was big on giving back to the game and modeling for the kids how to help your community.”
In the city, Gonzaga hosted its annual tournament, the Gonzaga D.C. Classic. The Eagles won the three-day, eight-team event, beating Baltimore power St. Frances, 59-56, in Sunday’s championship game.
Gonzaga’s quarterfinal win Friday against Saint John’s Catholic Prep of Buckeystown, Md., was No. 400 for Coach Steve Turner.
“This is not something that you do by yourself,” Turner said. “I’ve been blessed to be at a place that’s allowed me to be here long enough to build and develop a program that’s capable of reaching this milestone.”
Good Counsel hosted a talent-packed event of its own, the Xaverian Classic. The host Falcons made it to Sunday’s championship game, where they fell to Archbishop Spalding, 97-82.
DeMatha spent the weekend out west, picking up two wins against national opponents at Hoophall West in Arizona.
— Michael Errigo
HALFTIME
Players of the week
Kiki Rice, G, Sidwell Friends. The senior UCLA commit was the leading scorer of a herculean effort by the Quakers on Saturday, when they beat DeSoto (Tex.), widely ranked the top girls’ team in the country, by 18 points.
Christian Taylor, G, North Point. The senior averaged 20 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and three steals in statement wins over St. Charles and Thomas Stone.
Sam Whitehead, F, Stone Bridge. The junior averaged 29 points across the Bulldogs’ three games as they earned wins over Tuscarora and Loudoun County and then hung tight in a close loss to Rock Creek Christian.
Joelle Barksdale, G, School Without Walls. The freshman had eight points, six rebounds and an incredible 19 steals in the Penguins’ 35-19 season-opening win over Model.
Games to watch this week
New Hope Academy girls vs. St. John’s, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Ballou girls at Banneker, 5 p.m. Wednesday
South Lakes boys at Potomac (Va.), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Annapolis boys at Broadneck, 7 p.m. Friday
Seneca Valley girls adjust to new gym and competition
Coach Ali Hashemzadeh and his Seneca Valley girls’ players never settled into their season-opening game against Blair last week.
Playing in the Germantown school’s new, expanded gym felt unnatural for Hashemzadeh, who was a guard for the Screaming Eagles in the early 1990s. His three freshman starters also felt strange when a public address announcer yelled their names during lineup introductions for the first time.
In its first game since February 2020, Seneca Valley started slow in a four-point loss.
“It’s weird because you get so used to walking into a gym the same way all the time and walking out during halftime,” Hashemzadeh said. “Everything was new.”
But that sliver of experience, and an environment change, made a difference three days later when Seneca Valley jumped out to a double-digit halftime lead in its 50-48 win over Blake on Friday.
While his underclassmen appear confident, Hashemzadeh expects to continue adjusting to his new home gym, part of Seneca Valley’s reconstructed building, when his squad hosts Wootton on Tuesday.
“When I witnessed the old school come down, it was very sad,” Hashemzadeh said. “It was very emotional. You feel like all those memories are just going to be lost. But all those memories are just sort of taking root in the new school.”
— Kyle Melnick
A tough loss allows for a life lesson
As a buzzer-beating heave by Dezmyn Nicholson sliced through the net, giving Saint John’s Catholic Prep a 58-57 victory, players from Friendship Tech displayed an array of emotions.
Some dropped to their knees, and others used sweat-drenched jerseys to hide their faces. Titans Coach Dwayne Shackleford smiled to himself before urging his players to stay together and keep their heads up after dropping a game they nearly led from start to finish Sunday at the Gonzaga D.C. Classic.
“This will go down as a loss on our record, but I see it as a lesson,” Shackleford said. “Dealing with adverse moments like this are part of the reason I became a coach in the first place.”
Like many of his players, Shackleford hails from Southeast Washington, and he earned a scholarship to the University of Southern California before playing professionally in Europe and in the NBA’s developmental league.
“The combination of growing up in Southeast and playing ball is an undefeated combination that made me the man I am today,” Shackleford said. “Southeast D.C. is a beautiful struggle. If you focus and don’t succumb to the pressure, you can make it out and do some positive things with your life.”
— Tramel Raggs