Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown’s eventual return from a hamstring injury won’t cure all that ails the Celtics (13-14), who looked like zombies while losing four of five games during their recent West coast swing. Thanks to a brutal schedule stretch from now until year’s end, things will probably get worse before they get better. “It’s frustrating,” Jayson Tatum said after a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. “The easy answer is we’ve got to be better at that [defensive] end. It’s one thing to say it and know it, and it’s a difference in going out there and doing it.”