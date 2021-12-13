The league told teams in a memo that the staffers must receive booster doses by Dec. 27 to maintain their tiered status — which keeps coaches and other staff members eligible to work closely with players — under the coronavirus protocols, which are developed and overseen jointly by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The league’s new vaccine requirement does not apply to players.
The NFL’s memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, mentions that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a study last month showing that the effectiveness of vaccines may decrease over time and recommended boosters for all eligible U.S. adults.
“Given the increased prevalence of the virus in our communities, our experts have recommended that we implement the CDC’s recommendation,” the NFL wrote in its memo. “In accordance with the CDC recommendation, all Tier 1 and Tier 2 staff, who have previously been vaccinated and are eligible under the CDC guidelines, must receive a booster shot no later than December 27.”
The memo was sent Monday as 37 players leaguewide tested positive for the coronavirus. That included 36 players who were placed on their teams’ covid-19 reserve lists and one whose positive test was returned too late to be placed on the list, according to a person familiar with the NFL’s testing results. That player will be placed on his team’s covid-19 reserve list Tuesday, according to that person.
A staffer for the Washington Football Team became the NFL’s first known case involving the omicron variant, according to two people familiar with the matter. That staffer is classified as Tier 3 under the protocols, prohibiting contact with players.
The number of positive tests Monday was believed to be the most in a day for the NFL. No games have been postponed this season, but teams have continued to experience coronavirus-related disruptions. The Los Angeles Rams placed two players — standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee — on their covid-19 reserve list Monday, hours ahead of their game at Arizona. Monday’s game ended Week 14 of the 18-week regular season.
The NFL previously required coaches and other staffers to be fully vaccinated — with a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or with two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — to be eligible to work closely with players.
There has been no vaccine requirement for players. The NFL previously said it was interested in a mandate for players but the NFLPA would not consent to such a requirement. The NFL has said more than 94 percent of its players are vaccinated. Vaccinated players are tested less frequently and are subject to fewer restrictions under the protocols. The NFL previously said it encourages players to receive booster doses.
In Monday’s memo, the league wrote: “We recommend that clubs arrange to provide booster shots to all eligible tiered staff as soon as possible to ensure that we continue to reduce risk of transmission and allow us to complete the NFL season safely during the pandemic. Clubs should also consider making booster shots available for player and staff families and cohabitants. We are working with health care providers to facilitate access to and distribution of booster shots to any club needing assistance.”
It’s not clear whether there will be further changes to the protocols. Before the memo was sent late Monday, multiple people close to the situation said there were discussions taking place between the league and the players’ union.
The league tightened protocols just after the Thanksgiving holiday, bolstering testing and increasing mask-wearing requirements. NFL officials frequently have said teams’ coronavirus caseloads generally are reflective of the conditions in the surrounding communities.
The virus-related issues are likely to be discussed when league leaders meet Wednesday in the Dallas area with team owners at the regularly scheduled December owners’ meeting.
“We’ve changed the protocols in the past to make sure that the protocols are at a place that we can say that — that we can say, ‘If we follow these protocols, we’ll make it through the season,’ ” Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, the NFLPA president, said during a recent interview. “... We have experts and specialists looking at those to advise us on how we make sure our protocols are in a place that we feel confident. Even before the variant, we’re always monitoring those to make sure we’re in a good spot.”
Tretter said then that he was not certain whether the protocols would be adjusted by season’s end to require booster doses for players to be classified as fully vaccinated.
“That’s a tough thing to call,” he said. “You don’t know what this variant is going to be like. You don’t know. You can’t say no. But we haven’t even dove into that part of it yet. There’s a really tight window [before the end of the season]. ... I can’t say no. But, again, there are definitely issues to get all of that organized before the end of the season.”