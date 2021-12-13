The Bills proved they have heart, but they still have problems. Buffalo was dead in the water at Tampa Bay, down 24-3 at halftime and 27-10 with 11 minutes left, six days after a demoralizing loss to New England. The Buccaneers were manhandling the Bills, just as the Patriots did in beating them while throwing only three passes. Buffalo looked soft, and Coach Sean McDermott looked in over his head. Then Josh Allen showed they at least have a tough quarterback.
Allen dragged his team back and sent the game to overtime, passing for 308 yards and running for 109 as the Bills handed off to a running back only seven times. Buffalo would have to accept a moral victory. After the Bills punted on the first overtime possession, Tom Brady zipped a pass to Breshad Perriman, who sprinted for a 58-yard, game-winning touchdown.
Buffalo, 3-5 in its past eight games, fell to 7-6 with just one victory over an opponent with a winning record. They hold the seventh seed, surrounded by four other AFC teams at 7-6. After they reached the AFC championship game last season, the Bills tweaked their roster with the goal of toppling the Kansas City Chiefs, adding speedy pass rushers and doubling down on a pass-first offense. It has given them trouble against opponents with mauling offensive lines and strong running games.
The comeback, even in a loss, could be a turning point. But it’s also hard to see Buffalo making a run against playoff teams, especially in cold-weather games when running the ball and stopping the run matters so much.
The Chiefs’ defense is a force. Kansas City annihilated the Las Vegas Raiders from the first snap, when Jarran Reed punched the ball out of Josh Jacobs’s hands and cornerback Mike Hughes returned the fumble 23 yards for a touchdown. The Chiefs won, 48-9, and set up a Thursday night showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers with first place in the AFC West on the line.
Don’t let the gaudy point total fool you: Kansas City dominated with defense. During this six-game winning streak, the Chiefs have not allowed more than 17 points in a game and have yielded an average of 10.8. Kansas City’s pass rush especially overwhelmed Derek Carr. The midseason acquisition of defensive end Melvin Ingram sneakily has been one of the biggest moves of the year. Ingram is solid in his own right, but more crucially his presence allowed Chris Jones to move back inside, where he is one of the NFL’s best pass rushers. And with Frank Clark finally healthy, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can be his creative best at generating pass rush.
This year’s Chiefs are different from their predecessors. They are built on defense more than Patrick Mahomes’s brilliance. Their shifting complexion, even after an early-season cold streak, has not altered their status as an elite team. At this point, it would be a surprise if Kansas City is not one of the last four teams standing on championship weekend.
George Kittle and Nick Bosa put the 49ers on their backs. San Francisco blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead to the Cincinnati Bengals and fell behind by a field goal in overtime. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk won the game when he tiptoed down the sideline and lunged over the pylon. But Kittle and Bosa were the reason the 49ers escaped with a 26-23 victory that kept them in line for the sixth seed in the NFC.
Kittle caught 13 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. He made two overtime catches that yielded a first down, and at the end of regulation he made a clutch, diving catch to set up what could have been the game-winning field goal. Bosa commanded double teams and recorded two sacks, including the tackle that forced the Bengals to kick a field goal in overtime. The performances provided a reminder that San Francisco still has the kind of elite talent that plays in January.
The Ravens could fall out of the playoffs. Baltimore started Sunday as the AFC’s No. 3 seed, but the team was in trouble even before a disastrous day. In a 24-22 loss to the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to an ankle injury in the first half when rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah lunged and wrapped up his legs. Jackson rode a cart to the locker room, and Baltimore ruled him out at halftime. Backup Tyler Huntley led an inspiring and nearly miraculous comeback, aided by a bizarre Browns effort on an onside kick.
Jackson suffered a sprained ankle, and his status for the next week against the Green Bay Packers was unclear. “We’ll look at it more [Monday] and see where we’re at,” Coach John Harbaugh said. Even if Jackson returns, he’ll be a different player if his hurt ankle suppresses his speed and quick-cutting ability. With the Packers, Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers left, the Ravens have no easy wins.
Jackson’s injury is the worst possible news for Baltimore, which already was at a precarious point, having been decimated by injuries since the summer. Last week, cornerback Marlon Humphrey — the Ravens’ best defensive player — suffered a chest injury to become the fourth defensive back the team has lost for the season since training camp. Baltimore has proved resilient all season, but the injuries have clustered in key positions, and they may have finally stacked up too high to overcome.
Micah Parsons is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He may be a rookie, but already Parsons is perhaps the most destructive defensive player this side of Myles Garrett. He can line up off the ball as a middle linebacker or outside as a defensive end, which makes it harder to identify him and call protections that can thwart him. From either position, Parsons is a one-man destroyer of offenses.
Parsons sacked Taylor Heinicke twice in the Dallas Cowboys’ 27-20 victory at Washington, the first causing a fumble that defensive end Dorance Armstrong scooped up and returned for a touchdown. With Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory back healthy, Parsons and the Cowboys’ defense became even more dominant — Washington gained 29 yards in the first half. Parsons has at least one sack in six straight games, giving him 12 for the season. Every week, it seems, a different quarterback is stunned by how quickly Parsons gets to him. He plays at a different speed.
Dallas has a foundational defensive linchpin, and what’s remarkable in retrospect is that it moved back to draft him. The Cowboys shifted two spots to 12th and acquired a third-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles. Parsons, who sat out the 2020 college season, was the third defensive player taken behind cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II. It’s hard to imagine he won’t be the best.
Justin Herbert has a rocket launcher attached to his right shoulder. Herbert’s sophomore season has been more uneven than many expected, but the Chargers standout showed in a 37-21 victory over the spiraling New York Giants why he may be the most promising young quarterback in the NFL. There are no throws he cannot make, and there are some throws he can make that nobody else can.
From his team’s 41-yard line, Herbert dropped back and escaped a collapsing pocket to the right. Still moving to his right, Herbert unleashed a throw from the 34 that sailed nearly to the goal line, more than 60 yards in the air. The ball floated into the arms of Jalen Guyton, who had gotten behind two Giants defenders who probably worried about a ball being thrown over their heads.
Herbert finished with 275 yards on 23-for-31 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Up next? The biggest game of his career Thursday night against the Chiefs, to decide first place in the AFC West.
Urban Meyer hit a new low in Jacksonville. At the end of the Jaguars’ 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Meyer walked across the field. He barely stopped as he shook Coach Mike Vrabel’s hand and stared into the middle distance, the end of a tumultuous week in a miserable season. “Losing sucks — that’s all I can tell you,” Meyer said later. “It eats away at your soul.”
Jacksonville dropped to 2-11 amid apparent dysfunction. Early in the week, quarterback Trevor Lawrence openly declared that coaches needed to play running back James Robinson, who had been benched against the Rams last week after an early fumble. On Saturday, NFL Network reported Meyer had called his assistant coaches “losers” and challenged them to defend their résumés. The same report alleged Meyer had gotten into an argument with wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., a team leader.
After Sunday’s loss, Meyer said it was inaccurate that he had called his coaches losers but admitted, “I’m very demanding of our coaches and expect guys to be held accountable for their positions.” He also said he and Jones laughed at the classification of their discussion as “heated.” Meyer lashed out at the anonymous staffer who spoke to NFL Network.
“If there is a source, that source is unemployed,” Meyer said. “I mean, within seconds, if there’s some source that’s doing that.”
The loss and the week leading up to it added another deflating chapter to Meyer’s debut season. Meyer has not been able to win. He has not been able to develop Lawrence, who threw four interceptions against the Titans. On Sunday evening, Meyer lamented several aspects of the job that he has not previously faced. “It hasn’t exactly materialized the way I expected,” he said. It’s worth wondering whether he will get a second season.
The Broncos honored Demaryius Thomas. On its first play, Denver lined up with 10 men in a nod to the absence of Thomas, a former Pro Bowl wide receiver whose shocking death rattled the franchise and so many others in the NFL. The Broncos took a delay-of-game flag. The Detroit Lions declined the penalty.
Thomas, 33, was found dead in his Roswell, Ga., home Thursday. Police believed he died because of a medical issue, and a close family member told the Associated Press that his family believed he suffered a seizure while in the shower. Thomas spent nine years in Denver and played a major role in its 2015 Super Bowl season, growing into a beloved teammate because of his kind demeanor and infectious smile.
The Broncos painted Thomas’s No. 88 on the sideline and wore “88” decals on their helmets. Against a Lions team playing without at least a dozen players because of illness, Denver won, 38-10. Late in the game, safety Justin Simmons made a diving interception and then placed the ball on the No. 88.