Don’t let the gaudy point total fool you: Kansas City dominated with defense. During this six-game winning streak, the Chiefs have not allowed more than 17 points in a game and have yielded an average of 10.8. Kansas City’s pass rush especially overwhelmed Derek Carr. The midseason acquisition of defensive end Melvin Ingram sneakily has been one of the biggest moves of the year. Ingram is solid in his own right, but more crucially his presence allowed Chris Jones to move back inside, where he is one of the NFL’s best pass rushers. And with Frank Clark finally healthy, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can be his creative best at generating pass rush.