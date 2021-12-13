“He had another really good day today,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “We purposefully put him in a line and in the power play to start taking reps and preparing him, and we are just still continuing to go day by day today. But the fact you saw him take the workload he did today was a great sign and a great day.”
If Backstrom does play Wednesday, it would be his first game action since last season’s playoffs. The Capitals have a scheduled practice Tuesday and will see how he is feeling afterward as they evaluate his status.
“I’m feeling good right now,” Backstrom said Monday. “As you all know, we haven’t been having a lot of practice, either. So it was nice to get to practice and actually take some line rushes, too. But I’m feeling better, progressing.”
Backstrom said he started to feel back to full strength over the past few weeks. Now it’s about getting in the reps to prepare himself mentally and physically.
“Just got to refresh my memory,” he said. “… It’s going to be different [playing games]. But at the same time, I think, yeah, we’ll see how it goes when I start playing and how I’m going to react to everything. In practice right now I’m feeling good, so hopefully that stays the same during the game.”
Backstrom said he didn’t undergo any medical procedures during his long recovery. His rehab process included long hours on the ice with Capitals strength and conditioning coach Mark Nemish and local skating coach Wendy Marco.
“It’s just nice to be skating with the guys. I think skating by yourself actually sucks. … I love [Nemish] as a guy, but skating just me and him, it’s been tough,” Backstrom said. “But it’s nice to get out there now and compete with the guys.”
Wilson remains day-to-day
Winger Tom Wilson did not practice Monday and remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Wilson was hurt in the second period of Friday’s loss to Pittsburgh. He crashed into Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry and the net after colliding with defenseman Marcus Pettersson.
Wilson, who missed Saturday’s win in Buffalo, has had a stellar season, posting nine goals and 15 assists in 27 games. Laviolette said Saturday that Wilson’s absence is “hopefully not too long,” but there is no firm timetable for his return.
Center Nic Dowd and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk did practice Monday. They were placed in the NHL’s coronavirus protocols this month. Their status for Wednesday’s game is unclear.
Winger Garnet Hathaway did not skate with the team Monday; he was placed on the coronavirus list Dec. 6. Capitals goalie coach Scott Murray also was absent from practice Monday after being placed on the list last week.