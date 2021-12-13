It is the second game back in the Cardinals’ lineup for quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after each missed three games, Murray with a sprained ankle and Hopkins with a hamstring injury. The Cardinals went 2-1 in their absence, with Colt McCoy filling in at quarterback. Murray had two touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns in his return last week in a triumph at Chicago. Hopkins had only two catches for 32 yards in that game.