What to read about the 2021 NFL season
Scores | Stats | Standings | Teams | Transactions | Washington Football
• What to know from NFL Week 14: The Bills are at a crossroads, and the Ravens are in trouble
• With a dominant second half, Aaron Rodgers continues his ownership of the Bears
• JC Tretter was elected NFLPA president. Then came the ‘whirlwind.’
• Demaryius Thomas, former Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Broncos, dies at 33
• Brewer: The standards for NFL relevance have never been lower
• Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing
Go deeper
• Jenkins: Aaron Rodgers is entitled to stay unvaccinated. He’s not entitled to lie about it.
• ‘Race-norming’ kept former NFL players from dementia diagnoses. Their families want answers.
• Jon Gruden’s emails were jarring. To some in the NFL, they weren’t surprising.
• In the NFL, speed has always mattered. Now it’s everything.
• The NFL once viewed sports betting as a threat. Now the league wants the action.
• How ‘race-norming’ was built into the NFL concussion settlement
2021 NFL draft coverage: Winners and losers | Grades | Free agency grades
Super Bowl LV: Recap | Highlights | Photos
Watch football smarter: Gaps | QB protection | Pass routes | Route concepts | Pass coverage