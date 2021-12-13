Elliott was introduced Monday in Charlottesville, with Williams and school president James E. Ryan offering remarks before the successor to Bronco Mendenhall spent more than half an hour fielding questions from the media.
“It happened so fast, and very rarely do you have an opportunity to get to know the people you’re getting ready to hitch your saddle to,” Elliott said. “So this year, this cycle allowed me to explore more options because we weren’t in the [College Football Playoff]. We had a chance. If we would have figured out a way, I might not be here.”
Elliott’s journey to Charlottesville began Sunday with a charter flight with his family documented on the Cavaliers’ Twitter page. He landed several hours later and received an in-depth tour of the facilities and spoke to players Sunday night.
One of the more important conversations Elliott had was with record-setting quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who has not revealed publicly whether he plans to come back next season. The junior has filed paperwork with the NFL regarding his draft status and is awaiting a reply before making a decision on his playing future, Mendenhall said.
Armstrong and the rest of his teammates attended the news conference, in which Elliott expressed gratitude to, among others, Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney, whom he called a second father. Elliott had been on Sweeney’s staff for 11 seasons.
This past season Elliott was promoted to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Tigers. He had been co-offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2020 and was running backs coach from 2011 to 2020, helping to develop players such as Travis Etienne, the ACC’s career rushing leader (4,952 yards).
Clemson earned a berth in the College Football Playoff in six of the eight years since the format’s inception in 2014.
“I do understand that it is important to have a track record of success,” Williams said of the components that influenced her hiring decision. “You have to know what it looks like, what it feels like, what it means, what it takes, so yes, that was really, really important.”
Elliott is the first Cavaliers coach in decades with an offensive background, and he inherits a prolific attack that finished third in the nation in total offense (515.8), with the majority of those skill players eligible to play again next season.
But among Elliott’s priorities is fixing a defense that finished last in the ACC against the run (225.8), second to last in yards allowed per game (466) and third to last in points allowed per game (31.8), generating speculation that a change in Mendenhall’s staff might be in store.
It’s unclear whether Mendenhall was asked to make such a move or if such a request might have affected his decision to resign, but regardless Elliott is in the early stages of assembling his staff in what has been a hectic 48 hours.
Elliott indicated he would use the next few weeks as Virginia prepares to play in the inaugural Fenway Bowl on Dec. 29 against SMU to evaluate and speak with Mendenhall’s assistants before finalizing his staff.
“It gives me time to make sure I get a very good lay of the land and understanding of where the program is under Coach Mendenhall and the direction that we need to go,” said Elliott, who spoke less than 48 hours before the start of the early signing period. “I’m going to be very patient and make sure first and foremost I get the right people.”
The succession plan is vastly different than at most schools, given Elliott has spent extensive time discussing the program with his predecessor as well as addressing Mendenhall’s assistants. He added that he might consider retaining some members of the current staff, many of whom accompanied Mendenhall from BYU.
The Cavaliers finished 6-6 but closed with four consecutive losses, most recently to rival Virginia Tech, 29-24, at Scott Stadium. The following day Mendenhall began giving thought to stepping down after six years.