After UEFA officials corrected the Manchester United-Villareal mistake, the English club’s ball should have been placed in the pot of possible opponents for Spanish club Atlético Madrid. But Giorgio Marchetti, UEFA’s deputy general secretary, incorrectly stated that Manchester United had already been selected and its ball was not placed in the bowl.
According to the Guardian, video evidence of the draw also showed that Liverpool and Atlético Madrid also were in the same bowl even though they, too, were in the same group during the previous round and were ineligible to play each other in the round of 16.
The draw will be redone at 9 a.m. Eastern.