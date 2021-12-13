After UEFA officials corrected the Manchester United-Villareal mistake, the English club’s ball should have been placed in the pot of possible opponents for Spanish club Atlético Madrid. But Giorgio Marchetti, UEFA’s deputy general secretary, incorrectly stated that Manchester United had already been selected and its ball was not placed in the bowl.
According to the Guardian, video evidence of the draw also showed that Liverpool and Atlético Madrid also were in the same bowl even though they, too, were in the same group during the previous round and were ineligible to play each other in the round of 16.
Marchetti apologized for the errors when the draw was redone at 9 a.m. Eastern time Monday morning and said each selection would be audited before it was declared final.
The Champions League round-of-16 matchups, featuring group-stage winners against runners-up:
- Bayern Munich-Salzburg
- Manchester City-Sporting CP
- Ajax-Benfica
- Lille-Chelsea
- Manchester United-Atlético Madrid
- Juventus-Villareal
- Liverpool-Inter Milan
- Real Madrid-Paris St. Germain
The first legs of the round of 16 will be played in February and the second legs in March.