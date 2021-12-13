Washington (6-7) now has nine players on the covid-19 list, all of whom were added within the past week. Five are defensive linemen, stressing a unit that was once the strength of the team and creating even more obstacles as Washington pushes for a playoff berth.
Before kickoff last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Washington was already down its top four defensive ends because of injuries and coronavirus protocols. It had already lost two centers. It was missing its starting right tackle because of a hip injury, was without a key running back because of a concussion, had lost its leading tight end with a knee injury, had long ago lost its original starting quarterback, was out a starting linebacker, and was on its fourth kicker of the season.
And by the time Dallas walked off the field with a 27-20 win, another Washington center had been carted off the field, its left tackle was banged up, its leading receiver was concussed and its quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, was nursing injuries to his knee and right elbow.
“I wouldn’t say it’s insurmountable,” Coach Ron Rivera said of the team’s injuries Monday, before it announced the four additions to the covid-19 list. “But it most certainly will test your depth more so than anything else.”
With a key road game against the Philadelphia Eagles awaiting this weekend, the team is now in “enhanced” covid protocols, which means all players and staff, regardless of vaccination status, are required to be tested daily for the coronavirus, wear masks indoors at the team’s facilities and meet virtually.
Against the Cowboys, Washington’s depleted defense still produced four sacks, two interceptions and some critical third-down stops.
“Because the depth we have is pretty good,” Rivera said. “I think the coaches have done a nice job with our guys. … For the most part, we’ve been relatively fresh until this week. This past week was tough, it really was. Taking into account the four games prior and coming off of a Monday night and going across the country and then coming back, that was tough on our guys.”
Nearly every facet of the offense was tested against Dallas. Heinicke’s fourth sack left him and his center, Tyler Larsen, on the ground reeling in pain. Larsen was carted off with what is believed to be a ruptured Achilles’ tendon, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, and Heinicke was sidelined with a knee injury.
Heinicke later said he expects his knee to be fine for this week’s game against the Eagles, but he admitted he’s also dealing with an elbow injury on his throwing arm.
“The knee is fine,” he said after the game. “It was a little scary at first, but it was really my throwing elbow that got me in the first half on a throw. I didn’t feel right ever since.”
Heinicke underwent further tests Monday, and Rivera said he’s “a little sore” but didn’t think the elbow injury affected his ability to throw downfield.
But one deep pass sidelined Washington’s leading receiver, Terry McLaurin, who is in the concussion protocols after slamming to the ground on an attempted jump ball early in the third quarter.
“You’d love to have Terry because of who he is for us in terms of our offense,” Rivera said. “But we do feel we have enough playmakers to get out there and make some plays.”
Among them should be receiver Curtis Samuel, who returned from a groin injury but has been on a limited snap count. He was on the field for only 14 offensive plays against Dallas, fewer than his first two games back.
“I think it came down to play-calling and personnel call more so than anything else,” Rivera said. “He’s the guy that we gotta get the ball in his hand and get him rolling. We’ll work on that.”
Washington could also get running back J.D. McKissic back from a concussion that kept him out for two games.
But the offensive line has been thin. Keith Ismael, the team’s fourth center this season after Chase Roullier (fractured fibula) and Wes Schweitzer (ankle) earlier suffered injuries, was the last player on Washington’s depth chart at the position when the season started. His backup now is likely Jon Toth, who joined the NFL as a college free agent in 2017 and has never played a snap.
To provide some reinforcement, Washington claimed Jamil Douglas off waivers from the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Douglas, a former fourth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins, has played both guard and center, and has started 11 of his 47 games in the NFL.
Washington’s defensive line appears even less certain, with four linemen on the covid-19 list and end Chase Young (ACL) out for the season.
Montez Sweat, who is not vaccinated, was placed on the covid-19 list last Wednesday, so his 10-day quarantine won’t end until Saturday. But Allen — along with James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill, who were added over the weekend — can return if they’re asymptomatic and have two negative coronavirus tests separated by 24 hours.
In the meantime, Washington will have to rely on youth and depth to carry them through.
“You can see the guys that are playing have limited experience and sometimes those mistakes pop up,” Rivera said. “Those are things that you can only learn through experience, and guys have to understand that when you get that opportunity, you gotta take advantage.”
Adding to Washington’s issues is an open investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that involves head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion. He and one of the team’s assistant athletic trainers, Doug Quon, have been on leave since October. Washington has three other assistant athletic trainers on staff, including a physical therapist, plus a director of player performance. Rivera has said the team also brought back some former interns and used former team athletic trainer Bubba Tyer as a volunteer.
Rivera said he’s still hopeful that Vermillion can return, but that he has not received any timetable on a resolution to his situation.
“We’ve had a full training staff and they’ve been doing a pretty good job,” Rivera said. “ … There are some things that are beyond our control, no matter how many people you have in your training staff. We’ve had season-ending injuries that you can’t account for, and that’s not the staff’s fault. So as far as that’s concerned, I shouldn’t feel like I have to defend them because I think they’ve done a great job getting guys back on the field.”