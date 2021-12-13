“They were great benches,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said after improving to 8-1 in nine career starts against Washington. “They were heated. They did the deed and did what we needed to do, so that’s why we brought them in.”
Fail: Cowboys pettiness
Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the Cowboys denied Washington permission to use their logo on merchandise sold at the stadium for Sunday’s game, which meant there wasn’t a “matchup” T-shirt to commemorate a regular season contest available for sale.
Look, if you want to bring your own sideline seating to a road game, by all means, but it’s a bridge too far to stick it to fans — most of whom seemed to be rooting for Dallas — willing to fork over $30 for a shirt destined for the bottom of a drawer or a thrift store in a few months. Honestly, the matchup shirts are ridiculous enough with team logos on them that a version with the word Dallas on a generic silver helmet probably would’ve sold, what, dozens?
Hail: Cam Sims
Third-year wide receiver Cam Sims had three catches for 69 yards, including a leaping 43-yard touchdown grab over Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs in the third quarter to get Washington on the board. Diggs dapped up Sims, his former Alabama teammate, after the play and later tweeted that it was a great catch. The play is a prime candidate to be featured on the “You Got Mossed” segment of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown.”
Fail: Penalties and turnovers
Both teams had seven penalties, which made for a long and, at times, ugly game. Washington’s penalties were especially costly. After Jonathan Allen jumped offside before a third-down stop in the red zone in the first quarter, Prescott capitalized with a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper on the next play. A defensive pass interference penalty on William Jackson III extended a Cowboys drive that resulted in a field goal later in the half. An offensive pass interference penalty on tight end John Bates negated a first-down catch in the third quarter.
Washington committed four turnovers, its most since a loss to the Carolina Panthers last December, which led to 18 Cowboys points. Running back Antonio Gibson’s fumble after a catch in the third quarter, which led to a field goal, was his NFL-worst sixth of the season.
Hail: Cole Holcomb
Holcomb intercepted a pass intended for tight end Dalton Schultz and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown to pull Washington within 27-20 with 4:13 to play. Afterward, the linebacker weighed in on the current state of the Washington-Dallas rivalry and the buildup to Sunday’s game, which included Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy confidently saying his team was going to win.
“It is what it is,” Holcomb said. “It’s Dallas. We hate ’em. They hate us. That’s just how it is. They can do what they want. I really don’t give a s---.”
The teams will meet again at AT&T Stadium in two weeks. Get your heated benches ready.
Fail: Scissors on the field
As Taylor Heinicke limped off the field early in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparently minor knee injury on the Cowboys’ fourth sack, the Washington quarterback stopped and bent over to pick up … a pair of scissors? There’s a scissors epidemic in the NFL. In Week 10, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Quinton Jefferson spotted a pair of scissors at the line of scrimmage as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prepared to take a snap. Scissors are a handy tool for cutting athletic tape, but it’s only a matter of time before an unsuspecting players gets stabbed if trainers continue leaving them all over the field.
Hail: Making it interesting
After Washington cut Dallas’s lead to 27-14 on a Jonathan Williams touchdown run with 5:09 remaining, Fox play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt or a member of his production team could be heard on a hot mic incredulously asking: “Five more minutes of this thing? Oh, my God.”
The rest of the game did seem like a formality at the time, but Holcomb’s pick-six on Dallas’s ensuing possession changed everything. After Washington’s defense forced a punt, backup quarterback Kyle Allen took the field with two timeouts, more than three minutes on the clock and a legitimate chance to tie or take the lead in a game the Cowboys once led 24-0.
“It was probably the worst half of football we played,” Holcomb said, when asked about Coach Ron Rivera’s message to the team at the break. “He wanted to see what we were going to do in the second half. ‘I want to see what you guys got.’ I thought we came out and fought our butts off.”
Fail: DeAndre Carter’s drop
Carter has been Washington’s most productive offseason acquisition, providing a much-needed boost on special teams as a return man and on offense as a wide receiver, but he had a moment to forget Sunday. Carter finished with two catches for 12 yards on five targets, including a crucial drop on what would have been a big gain on Washington’s final drive. On the next play, Randy Gregory’s strip-sack of Allen all but ended Washington’s comeback hopes.