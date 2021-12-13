It was BYOB on the sideline for the Cowboys, who arranged for four heated benches to be delivered to FedEx Field for Sunday’s game. ESPN reported that Dallas partnered with Cleveland-based Dragon Seats to provide the benches, which featured the Cowboys’ name and logo, after the Seattle Seahawks alerted them that the heated benches on the visitor’s sideline at FedEx Field malfunctioned during their “Monday Night Football” game in Landover last month. It was good initiative, even if it wasn’t especially cold, and it added some propane-fueled heat to an already spicy showdown.