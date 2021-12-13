“We missed some opportunities early on,” Coach Ron Rivera said of the 27-20 defeat at FedEx Field.
And while there were situations Washington could’ve handled better, such as the fourth and two it failed to convert in the first quarter and the fumble that running back Antonio Gibson had in the third, there are other issues with less clear solutions that the team will have to confront over its final four games.
These are the three biggest questions facing Washington (6-7) before Sunday’s game at Philadelphia (6-7):
Can the offense succeed without running the ball effectively?
During the four-game winning streak, Washington followed a blueprint: run early, run often, convert manageable third downs, sustain long drives and win by a score. The game plan counted on Gibson to carry the load and Heinicke to be an efficient complement capable of the occasional special play.
In the first half Sunday, the strategy fell apart. Washington struggled to run — Dallas was winning the line of scrimmage, Rivera said — and faced an average third down of 9.8 yards. If the offense can’t rely on what seems to make everyone most comfortable, the quarterback must compensate. Heinicke has had some success throwing in obvious passing situations, most notably in a Week 4 win at Atlanta, but Dallas forced him to hesitate and feel pressure or make risky passes.
One first-quarter sequence provided a snapshot of the problem. After a short rush, an incomplete pass and a short pass, Washington faced fourth and two at the Dallas 46-yard line. Rivera, wanting to spark the offense, went for it, but Dallas won at the line, covered well and hit Heinicke quickly, causing him to fumble. Dorance Armstrong scooped up the ball for a 37-yard touchdown.
After the loss, Heinicke was asked how Washington could adapt when the formula isn’t working.
“When the front seven keeps getting pressure on you and the secondary covers like they did today …” he said, trailing off. “That’s a good defense. We just have to keep responding.”
How can Heinicke keep his composure when trailing?
After Armstrong’s touchdown, the Cowboys had an 18-0 lead and shined the spotlight on Heinicke. It was the first time Washington had trailed by more than a score since Week 7 at Green Bay. Earlier in the year, such as at Buffalo, Heinicke and his coaches said he pressed when trailing big, making risky plays that could hurt his team while trying to get back in the game.
During the winning streak, offensive coordinator Scott Turner relied on the run and limited the number of difficult situations Heinicke faced. Down three scores, Turner had to call more passing plays, and Heinicke began trying to force things, including a throw to wide receiver Cam Sims in quintuple coverage.
Rivera said Heinicke was pressing. His quarterback agreed, saying, “I’m trying to make the big plays I don’t need to make.”
“The good thing I did in the last four games was taking what they gave me, whether it’s a five-yard hitch or a 20-yard [corner] route,” he added. “Today, there were a couple throws before half I shouldn’t have thrown, and they were almost picked off. I have to be better.”
Who will be available against the Eagles?
By the end of Sunday’s game, Washington was relying on a fourth-string center (Keith Ismael), a third-string quarterback (Kyle Allen), two third-string defensive ends (Daniel Wise and Shaka Toney) and backups at five other positions.
Heinicke said his knee was fine and he “should be ready this week,” but McLaurin is in the concussion protocol with complementary running back J.D. McKissic, and the top three defensive ends (Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams) remain on the covid-19 list.
Linebacker Cole Holcomb said, after losing Smith-Williams and Toohill within 24 hours of kickoff, the defense considered using linebackers Jamin Davis and David Mayo at end.
“We’re asking, like: ‘Who can play on the edge? Who’s ready to do it?’ ” Holcomb said. “Because those are two great guys that we lost kind of late.”
The replacements — Wise, Toney, Bunmi Rotimi and Will Bradley-King — occasionally generated pressure, but their inexperience showed. Before halftime, on second and 10, Prescott evaded Rotimi and scrambled for a first down to set up a field goal and a 24-0 lead.
“We’ll get through this [Monday],” Rivera said, “and then we’ll start focusing on getting ready for Philadelphia.”