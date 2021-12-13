In the first half Sunday, the strategy fell apart. Washington struggled to run — Dallas was winning the line of scrimmage, Rivera said — and faced an average third down of 9.8 yards. If the offense can’t rely on what seems to make everyone most comfortable, the quarterback must compensate. Heinicke has had some success throwing in obvious passing situations, most notably in a Week 4 win at Atlanta, but Dallas forced him to hesitate and feel pressure or make risky passes.