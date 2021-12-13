DENVER — Wes Unseld Jr. clapped as he paced the same sideline where he sat as an assistant for six years Monday night, urging his Washington Wizards to stay in the fight. The coach’s return to Denver, where he turned the Nuggets’ defense into one of the more fearsome in the NBA and helped shape reigning MVP Nikola Jokic’s game, was an uglier homecoming than he would have liked.