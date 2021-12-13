Puig maintained that the relatively small payout indicated he was innocent. There was, potentially, another reason: because his accuser wanted to get something while she still could. Less than a month earlier, Puig’s attorneys had disclosed to the woman’s attorneys his financial “condition,” which they said showed his limited ability to pay. The documents, reviewed by The Post, showed that Puig’s $50 million-plus in major league earnings had been reduced to overdrawn checking accounts, expired endorsement deals and an MLB retirement account emptied of roughly half a million dollars.