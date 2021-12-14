The league and the NFL Players Association, which jointly develop and oversee the sport’s coronavirus protocols, were engaged in ongoing discussions. The renewed coronavirus concerns are likely to be a leading topic of conversation for NFL team owners when they meet here Wednesday with Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league leaders at the owners’ regularly scheduled December meeting. General managers and other team representatives were gathered Tuesday to participate in an annual labor seminar.
The Browns announced Tuesday that they had placed eight players — six from their active roster and two from their practice squad — on their covid-19 reserve list. That group included wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, tackle Jedrick Wills, guards Drew Forbes and Wyatt Teller and defensive end Takkarist McKinley. The practice squad players were tight end Ross Travis and wide receiver JoJo Natson.
The Browns did not immediately specify whether the players tested positive for the virus or were identified through contact tracing as close contacts. The covid-19 reserve list can be used for both categories of players, although contact-tracing quarantines apply only to unvaccinated players under the current protocols. But a person familiar with the situation said that all eight players tested positive.
The team said it had entered the NFL’s enhanced protocols and that all meetings Tuesday would be conducted remotely. An in-person walk-through practice was scheduled for later Tuesday afternoon, the Browns said. The league’s enhanced protocols include more stringent restrictions and mask-wearing requirements and generally are applied to teams with clusters of cases.
The Browns are scheduled to play Saturday afternoon in Cleveland against the Las Vegas Raiders. There was no immediate change to the status of the game. The NFL has not postponed any games this season, even as teams have continued to deal with virus-related disruptions.
The Los Angeles Rams won Monday night at Arizona after placing two players, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee, on their covid-19 reserve list earlier in the day.
“My initial reaction was: You’ve got to be [kidding] me,” Rams Coach Sean McVay said during his postgame news conference. “I don’t want to get too far into it. But, I mean, when you find out five hours before you kick off. … And so I can’t say enough about just the guys’ ability just to not flinch. … I’m really proud of these guys.”
The Rams had made several coronavirus-related roster moves in recent days.
“To say that I’m not concerned wouldn’t be accurate,” McVay said following Monday’s game. “I think you want to find out a little bit more because to my understanding, just looking at the landscape of the league, this was as bad as the outbreak’s gotten. And the hard thing is, is for some of these guys … there’s no symptoms. They feel great. And that’s what’s unfortunate. And then you get some of these where there’s false positives. And so there’s a lot of mental gymnastics that are going on. But all we can do is try to take safe, precautionary measures.”
The NFL has said that more than 94 percent of players leaguewide are vaccinated. There is no vaccine mandate for players, although vaccinated players are tested less frequently and face fewer restrictions. The booster requirement communicated to teams Monday does not apply to players.