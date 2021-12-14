Thomas ended his season with 18 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns in six games this season.
What to read about the Washington Football Team
What to know:
• Svrluga: Twenty-five years after leaving RFK, Washington’s home-field advantage is just a memory
• Washington adds four more to covid-19 list, including Jonathan Allen, as injuries mount
• The biggest questions facing Washington after its strange loss to the Cowboys
• Hail or Fail: Late comeback bid falls short, but the Washington-Dallas rivalry is alive and well
• Jonathan Allen just doesn’t stop
• After hearing a survivor’s story, this WFT player joined her efforts against sexual violence
Read deeper...
• WFT offered money in exchange for public silence about workplace, former employees say
• DEA investigation of Washington’s trainer is related to disbursement of prescription drugs
• How Taylor Heinicke went from sleeping on his sister’s couch to Washington’s QB
• Jaret Patterson grew up a die-hard Washington fan. As an undrafted free agent, he fought to make the team.
• For Jason Wright, WFT’s outsider president, the future is all about change
• Why Washington dropped its mascot and became the Washington Football Team
Workplace investigations: Washington Football Team replaces cheerleaders with coed dance team | Lewd cheerleader videos, sexist rules: Ex-employees decry Washington’s workplace | Washington settled sexual misconduct claim against Daniel Snyder for $1.6 million | 15 women accuse former Washington employees of sexual harassment and verbal abuse