Despite an earlier belief that Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas avoided a more significant injury to his knee, further tests showed he did in fact damage his ACL and could be headed for surgery, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Thomas was injured on a low block by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in Week 12 and was placed on injured reserve last week, ending his season. The day after Washington’s win over the Raiders, Coach Ron Rivera said the results of an MRI produced better-than-expected results and did not show an ACL tear. But the full extent of the injury was unclear, and Thomas sought multiple doctors’ opinions for clarification.

Thomas ended his season with 18 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns in six games this season.