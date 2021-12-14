So while it’s hard to quantify how or if player development staff size correlates to success in the majors, consider that before the July trade deadline, Washington ranked 30th in both staff size and on most prospect rankings. A pressing goal for this offseason, then, as Rizzo stated, is to fix each issue at once, adding new positions and changing a philosophy that has slipped behind the times. Rizzo noted how the department had gotten “stale” after 12 years, his tenure as GM. According to three people in the organization, the 2021 staff showed how ownership has invested in the minors — or, rather, how it hasn’t — while revealing the priorities of a front office that, under Rizzo, has typically focused more on scouting and building the major league roster through free agency and trades. Those people requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.