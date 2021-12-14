What saves him, to a degree, is that he reportedly has a huge contract, meaning it could be an expensive proposition for owner Shad Khan to move on after one season. But look at the problems ahead if he stays. What assistants will want to coach for him if the team parts ways with much of this year’s staff? What players will want to sign with the Jaguars in free agency? How can they address their lagging ticket sales if they don’t start winning? Something has to give.