What other teams will have coaching openings? While I don’t think any more in-season firings are likely, there are several coaches who might not last beyond this season. Let’s take a look at the coaches on the hot seat:
Urban Meyer, Jaguars
Jacksonville ownership keeps saying there will be no change, but can Meyer really stay beyond this year? The team is a mess, and it appears things will only get worse.
Last week, NFL Network reported Meyer called his assistant coaches losers. Jaguars players reportedly complained about Meyer’s coaching tactics to Los Angeles Rams players after a recent loss. Meyer denied that there were any issues with the Jaguars’ culture following Sunday’s shutout loss to the Tennessee Titans, but then he threatened to fire anyone who was leaking information to the media.
Perhaps most concerning is that top pick Trevor Lawrence, who had been considered a can’t-miss quarterback prospect before the draft, seems to get worse every week.
In a way, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. College coaches without NFL experience aren’t used to leading grown men, as opposed to teenagers — nor are they used to not being able to control every aspect of their programs as they do in college. But with Meyer, the issues appear worse than anyone might have expected.
What saves him, to a degree, is that he reportedly has a huge contract, meaning it could be an expensive proposition for owner Shad Khan to move on after one season. But look at the problems ahead if he stays. What assistants will want to coach for him if the team parts ways with much of this year’s staff? What players will want to sign with the Jaguars in free agency? How can they address their lagging ticket sales if they don’t start winning? Something has to give.
Matt Nagy, Bears
This one is almost a certainty. Chicago is 4-9 and getting worse. Even though Nagy was hired for his offensive mind and play-calling ability, the Bears are tied for 27th in points per game at 17.8. In yards per game, they rank second worst. Former quarterback Mitchell Trubisky struggled under Nagy, and this year, veteran Andy Dalton and rookie first-rounder Justin Fields have produced poor results.
Chicago’s fans clearly want a coaching change. The Bears have no choice but to give them one.
Joe Judge, Giants
There could be lots of change coming for New York. General Manager Dave Gettleman is clearly on the hot seat and is likely to be out at the end of the season. A change at quarterback is also likely, with the Giants moving on from Daniel Jones.
Those moves could affect Judge, whose team has underachieved this season en route to a 4-9 start. Judge fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett last month, but the offense is still bad. The Giants are averaging 17.8 points, and the defense isn’t any better, ranking 26th in yards allowed.
Judge is 10-19 in his two seasons. Giants owner John Mara may give him a third, but there is no guarantee.
Mike Zimmer, Vikings
Minnesota’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday helped Zimmer, and at 6-7, this team still has a chance to sneak into the playoffs. The Vikings have two tough remaining games against the Rams and Green Bay Packers, along with a pair of games against the struggling Bears.
But Zimmer has been on the hot seat all season. He is known as a good, aggressive defensive coach, but the Vikings’ defense has been a major disappointment. It ranks 25th in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed.
In his eight seasons with Minnesota, Zimmer has just two playoff wins. If the Vikings finish with a losing record and miss the postseason, that could end his tenure.
David Culley, Texans
Culley took a job in which he didn’t have much of a chance to win. Houston’s roster lacked talent — and kept shedding quality players as the season went on — and this team remains locked in a complex situation with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who no longer wants to play for the franchise and is difficult to trade because of his legal situation. Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills have struggled at quarterback.
At 2-11, the Texans have one of the most difficult closing schedules in the league. If life were fair, Culley would get a second season, even if the team finishes 2-15. I think the Texans might give him another year, but there are no guarantees.
Vic Fangio, Broncos
Fangio entered the season on the hot seat, and that hasn’t changed. There is likely to be a change in Denver ownership after this season, meaning Fangio can’t take anything for granted. He needs to win.
At 7-6, the Broncos remain in the playoff mix because of their strong running game and defense, but their offense has lacked explosiveness behind quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. They face a difficult closing stretch, with games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Fangio doesn’t necessarily have to earn a postseason berth to keep his job, but that certainly would help.
Pete Carroll, Seahawks
This has been a rough season for the Seahawks, and when they fell to 3-8 two weeks ago, many fans in Seattle were calling for a change.
But they have since won two straight and have winnable games against the Detroit Lions and Bears on their closing schedule, along with road games against the Rams and Cardinals. If they can somehow get to 8-9, that would salvage their season.
Some of their struggles are understandable. Russell Wilson missed three games with a finger injury and then wasn’t the same when he returned. But he is playing better, and last week he said he wants to stay a Seahawk through the remainder of his contract, which runs through 2023 — even going so far as to say he wants to stay longer. That’s a much more optimistic outlook than last offseason, when Wilson was airing his frustrations.
If Seattle misses the playoffs, it would only be the third time in Carroll’s 12-year tenure. I think he’ll be back.
Matt Rhule, Panthers
The reason this is a possibility is that Carolina owner David Tepper has a strong desire to win — and win now. The Panthers have struggled in Rhule’s second season; neither the offseason trade for Sam Darnold nor the midseason pickup of Cam Newton have solved their issues at quarterback. The offense is averaging just 19.8 points, and Rhule recently fired coordinator Joe Brady.
The Panthers have lost four of their past five games, and at 5-8, they’re on the outside of the playoff picture — with a very tough remaining schedule (games at Buffalo, New Orleans and Tampa Bay, plus a home matchup with the Bucs). Tepper will have to decide whether he wants to give Rhule a third season at the helm.