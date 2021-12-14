It’s difficult to take the Vikings seriously as a contender for anything, even just a playoff spot, when even a 29-0 lead late in the third quarter at home isn’t particularly safe. They did hold Thursday night to beat the Steelers, but only by breaking up a pass in the end zone as time expired with an eight-point advantage. RB Dalvin Cook was unstoppable. Justin Jefferson remained productive even with the Steelers able to focus on him thanks to fellow WR Adam Thielen’s injury. But even the Vikings seem to realize they can’t keep being so inconsistent and unreliable.