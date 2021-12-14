“Most 14-year-old and 15-year-old guys aren’t developmentally capable of competing with 18-year-old guys,” Coach Torey Ortmayer said. “It’s incredibly rare to see boys win at that level, at that age. … I don’t think there’s anybody in Virginia who can beat him in [the butterfly or backstroke].”
For as much as Dunkel said he looks up to Huske, whom he briefly trained alongside, he’s happy to create a lane for himself.
“I definitely think of it a little bit that way,” Dunkel said of stepping into his role as Yorktown’s acclaimed swimmer. “But it’s also like, I don’t have to be filling her shoes. I know I’m not the next Torri Huske. I should be like the next Nolan Dunkel.”
Ortmayer and Dunkel expect the boys’ team to improve at states after finishing 15th last season, while the girls’ team hopes to repeat as state champions with multiple Division I commits returning.
— Spencer Nusbaum
Wrestling
During the fall, Damascus junior Jaden Stevens plays on both sides of the ball for the Swarmin’ Hornets’ football team. Perhaps his biggest highlight this season happened in a game against Rockville, when Stevens came around on a jet sweep from the 10-yard line, cut through the defense and dived into the end zone for a touchdown.
This winter, he’s taking his strength from the gridiron to the wrestling mat as Damascus — typically a loaded powerhouse — enters an era of revamping.
Winner of the past eight Maryland 3A championships, Damascus may not be as experienced as usual. The Hornets graduated 12 seniors after not competing last season, and Coach John Furgeson has a lot of underclassmen and newcomers on his roster. The Swarmin’ Hornets dropped their season opener to Northwest on Saturday.
Athletes such as Stevens are difficult for Furgeson to recruit, considering he teaches at Springbrook rather than Damascus. But he has found some new talent for this season.
For Stevens, whose only wrestling experience came in middle school, when he participated in an informal tournament, the appeal was simple: “I just really liked it because I like hurting people,” he said.
For freshman Max Trujillo, being a part of a winning program was convincing. “I knew I was going to be in good hands,” Trujillo said.
— Shane Connuck
Cross-country
Owen McArdle’s 28th-place finish at the Eastbay Cross Country Championships was a far cry from the podium finishes that defined his past few months — but you couldn’t have found a happier bottom-third finisher at the national race Saturday in San Diego with a time of 15 minutes 54.6 seconds.
In November, McArdle became the first Yorktown boy to win at the Virginia state meet, and after flying to the national meet Thursday, McArdle spent the weekend connecting with other successful runners and reflecting on his career and community. McArdle’s mother and coaches, all part of a support system that also includes teammates and classmates, traveled to California as well.
“The fact they would take that chunk of their week and their bank account to see me was really special,” McArdle said.
While positivity took him far, McArdle admitted external doubt also fueled the fastest season of his career.
“There’s been a lot of doubt — I don’t think anybody was expecting me to make this meet; I wasn’t expected to win states. I love being the underdog, though,” McArdle said. “Freshman year, I was skipping practice and running 23-minute 5Ks, and now I’m at the national cross-country championships.”
Thais Rolly of McLean (18:41.3) and Ava Gordon of Loudoun Valley (18:41.7) finished 34th and 35th, less than a half-second apart, in the girls’ race.
— Spencer Nusbaum
Hockey
In his first game with Bishop O’Connell, Ryan Shiner last week recorded a hat trick to lift the Knights past previously undefeated St. John’s, 4-1 — and provide Flip Collins a realization the coach had long envisioned.
Collins has guided Shiner in a travel league and long wanted the talented player to join him at O’Connell, too. But Shiner initially enrolled at The Heights, a school in Potomac, Md., that does not offer hockey.
Yearning to play for a high school team, Shiner transferred last year to what Collins calls a “hockey school,” but he could not immediately play because of the pandemic. The Great Falls native then underwent surgery for a recurring shoulder injury, delaying the start of his senior season.
“We’ve been waiting for him to come back for quite a time,” Collins said. “Here’s a kid who’s really jonesing to play hockey at O’Connell and comes out in his first game and scores a hat trick. He’s a really skilled player and a great high school hockey player.”
Shiner scored a pair of goals, both unassisted, a little over five minutes apart in the first period of that Dec. 7 game. Despite many opportunities for another goal in the first and second periods, he finally got his hat trick late in the third period on an empty-netter.
— Hayley Salvatore
Indoor track
Georgetown Day does not have a dedicated track to practice on, so the program has gotten creative in its preparations this fall. The Grasshoppers have been training on local roads and at parks, in the school hallways and on the soccer field.
“There are a limited number of indoor tracks in the D.C. area,” Coach Anthony Belber said.
Whatever it takes to become a legitimate contender in the D.C. State Athletic Association, where the girls’ team came in third last year behind St. John’s and Dunbar.
Like other teams, the Grasshoppers get an influx of players from other sports during the winter season as athletes look to stay in shape during the offseason of their primary sport. But Belber thinks his teams are quickly developing camaraderie that will show in their performance.
“You run your best when you’re running for something beyond yourself,” Belber said. “If you’re just going after your own personal record, you might run pretty fast. But if you’re going after your personal record and you’re trying to score points for your team or motivate people on your team, you’re going to perform even better because you’re facing something bigger than yourself.”
— Aaron Credeur
Read more: