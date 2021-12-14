The result is this: Over the existence of FedEx Field, in both the regular season and the playoffs, Washington is 95-107-1 at home, a winning percentage of .470. Only the Raiders (in both Oakland and Las Vegas), Detroit and Cleveland have worse home records over that span. According to pro-football-reference.com, all 28 remaining NFL franchises — from New England at .786 to Cincinnati at .500 — have won at least half of their home games. (Over that time, Washington ranks 24th in winning percentage on the road at .379. So relative to the league, it plays better on the road than at home.)