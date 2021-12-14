For the Washington Football Team, the 25 years since RFK Stadium hosted its last home game have been defined not by the warm feelings of celebrating fall Sundays in an intimate, beloved old arena to cheer on the home team, which so frequently wins. Rather, trips to FedEx Field have become, for so many people, nothing more than a chore. And chores are easy to put off.
The reasons are varied and personal, the list nearly endless. But the cumulative result is this: A quarter-century after leaving behind its beloved home field, Washington no longer has anything approaching a home-field advantage.
This isn’t about Sunday’s home game against those hated Cowboys, when Dallas fans about matched their Washington counterparts in numbers and noise in a stadium roughly 1,350 miles from where the Cowboys play. Sure, there were so many Dallas fans surrounding the tunnel through which the WFT ran onto the field, the home team was loudly booed. And more.
“Our fans did a great job of traveling, of staying into the game, of chanting, being there supporting us,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said afterward. “It felt good.”
For Washington, it feels lousy. But it’s a symptom, not the disease. Sunday’s game merely provided the latest backdrop for this annual discussion. Over the existence of FedEx Field, there are data points from nearly every season. Opposing fans — from the I-95 corridor of Philadelphia or New York, sure, but from Pittsburgh and Green Bay and almost everywhere else — regularly overrun the joint.
The result is this: Over the existence of FedEx Field, in both the regular season and the playoffs, Washington is 95-107-1 at home, a winning percentage of .470. Only the Raiders (in both Oakland and Las Vegas), Detroit and Cleveland have worse home records over that span. According to pro-football-reference.com, all 28 remaining NFL franchises — from New England at .786 to Cincinnati at .500 — have won at least half of their home games. (Over that time, Washington ranks 24th in winning percentage on the road at .379. So relative to the league, it plays better on the road than at home.)
Need a contrast? From 1982 to 1992 — the 11 seasons that included Washington’s three Super Bowl championships — the franchise’s home winning percentage was a best-in-the-NFL .774.
The broad answer for the funk at FedEx is easy: This franchise has churned through coaches, quarterbacks and controversies to the point that stability — and therefore consistent winning — is foreign. By almost any measure, it is among the worst organizations in the sport. The tenure of owner Daniel Snyder, which began in 1999, has yielded two playoff victories and been marred by an almost inherent instability. At some level, you reap what you sow.
But the steady erosion in the fan base — and the environment that results so often at FedEx — now colors some of the team’s most important games. The employees — read: players and coaches — can’t help but notice. Washington entered Sunday on a four-game winning streak that had reinvigorated the team and the town. But Ron Rivera, the second-year coach who is experiencing home games with people in the stands for the first time in Washington this season, all but implored his team’s fans to show up Sunday.
The matchup of rivals that would have playoff implications, Rivera told a reporter from the team’s website last week, “makes for more entertainment. Hopefully, it sells more tickets. [Our fans] better show up. We need them, and they need to be there.”
The announced attendance: 61,308, which represents the largest crowd in the seven home games to date. But the largest home crowd of the year is still smaller than the least-attended WFT game on the road. Washington’s average home attendance of 52,920 ranks above only Detroit’s.
The club is using 67,617 as the capacity for FedEx Field this year. That’s down from 82,000, what it said was capacity in 2019, not to mention from more than 91,000 in the mid- to late 2000s.
What a trajectory. The team Snyder bought boasted a waiting list for season tickets, a fact that at some point became a fraud, because now Snyder can’t sell tickets. In 2018, the club finally admitted the wait list was no more. At the time, the then-new executive who pushed for that move, Brian Lafemina, said in an interview with me and my longtime colleague Liz Clarke, “If you have something to sell, I think the best way to sell it is to tell them it’s for sale.”
By the end of the year, Lafemina was fired.
The discussion of the hows and whys to all this could last through the holidays. But it gets us to the obvious next question: Can this franchise ever reestablish the kind of advantage it had at RFK?
The easy answer: Sure. Just win. But the more complex — and realistic — answer is this: There’s no way to know.
The club has been looking for a new stadium site. Indeed, Snyder himself — who is not running the team on a day-to-day basis following The Post’s revelations of a misogynistic, demeaning culture he oversaw and a subsequent NFL investigation — is supposed to be concentrating on that project as his wife, Tanya, oversees the team.
The most common notion is that the team must have a new place to play by the 2028 season, because the lease at FedEx Field runs out in 2027. But that assumption has been misconstrued. It’s not a timeline to when the team gets kicked out. Rather, the team owns the stadium. The team is obliged to stay at FedEx Field through the 2027 season, a clause originally written to prevent the club from fleeing early. But if there’s no new place to play in 2028 — or 2038 or 2058 — the WFT can stay at FedEx ad infinitum.
So, get used to it? Who knows? What we do know is that the corrosion of the fan base has come at a drip-drip-drip pace. But it has been both consistent and relentless. And it just makes those memories at RFK — with the stands bouncing, the fans shoulder-to-shoulder, the home team cheered and the heroes welcomed back — seem even more distant.