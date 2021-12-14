“I don’t think there’s anybody in sight now that can break his record,” Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, who ranks 13th on the all-time list with 1,982, said Monday. “He’s changed the game to where these kids now … consistently shoot way, way behind the three-point line. We have guys now pulling up just after half court, and they’re open and they’re letting it go — stuff that you would have never seen when I started to play. He makes it look too easy. He’s the best shooter I’ve ever seen.”