“You just enjoy the journey to get there,” Curry said last week. “It does mean a lot to me.”
Curry didn’t waste any time on his historic night, hitting the record-tying three-pointer after a little more than a minute into the first quarter and the record-breaking three-pointer with a little over seven minutes remaining in the period. To set the record, Curry relocated to the right angle, received a pass from Andrew Wiggins and buried a catch-and-shoot three-pointer over Knicks guard Alec Burks.
Play was immediately stopped, and Curry celebrated the achievement by pounding his chest and embracing his teammates and coaching staff members, including Steve Kerr, to a standing ovation from the road crowd. Allen, who is coaching high school basketball in Florida, and Miller, who was broadcasting the game for TNT, were in attendance at Madison Square Garden. Both of Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya, were also on hand, and Curry gave the game ball to his father, a sharpshooter who played in the NBA from 1986 to 2002, before sharing a moment with Allen.
The anticipation for Curry’s big moment had been building for a week, with more than 3.5 million television viewers tuning into the Warriors’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday and ticket prices spiking in advance of Tuesday’s game at MSG. Curry met with Allen, Miller and the filmmaker Spike Lee, a die-hard Knicks fan, at center court before the opening tip.
The dramatic scene in Manhattan had long felt inevitable. As Curry rose to prominence in the mid-2010s, leading the Warriors to three titles and five straight NBA Finals appearances while winning two MVP awards, he became known as the most devastating three-point shooter in league history.
The 2009 lottery pick led the league in three-pointers in five straight seasons, becoming the first player to make 300 three-pointers and the only player to make 400 when he hit 402 in 2015-16. Curry, one of the early MVP favorites this season after leading the Warriors to the league’s second-best record, entered Tuesday leading the NBA in three-pointers made and three-point attempts.
Curry not only broke Allen’s record in fewer games, but his 43.1 percent career three-point percentage is better than the career marks of Allen (40), Miller (39.5), Harden (36.3) and Korver (42.9).
In an interview with “The Dan Patrick Show” last week, Allen said the “Greatest Shooter Ever” title is still “certainly subjective depending on who you’re talking to.”
“The game has certainly changed over the years,” he said. “When I first got into the league, to shoot a three-pointer was, like, forbidden. The coach would get mad at you and take you out of the game. He wanted you to swing the ball and throw it into the post. It started to evolve.”
If Curry plays into his late 30s or early 40s, he could retire with more than 4,000 three-pointers and possibly take a run at 5,000. Even modern sharpshooters such as Harden and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard remain well behind Curry’s pace.
“I don’t think there’s anybody in sight now that can break his record,” Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, who ranks 13th on the all-time list with 1,982, said Monday. “He’s changed the game to where these kids now … consistently shoot way, way behind the three-point line. We have guys now pulling up just after half court, and they’re open and they’re letting it go — stuff that you would have never seen when I started to play. He makes it look too easy. He’s the best shooter I’ve ever seen.”