Steve didn’t talk that afternoon about what befell him with despair, but with determination. He told me he was going to be the person who beat ALS — but not for himself. Instead, he would do so for everyone else who was so unlucky. And after he shoved his body back across the bench and managed to get to his feet, he hugged me to assure me that everything was going to be all right with him. The man his family and friends nicknamed Superman smiled.