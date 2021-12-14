The wall and awards frame panel windows of the weight room, where DeMatha’s nonpareil athletes are forged. But lift and pull and strain as they may, no DeMatha athlete will ever leave that weight room stronger than the 1982 graduate the school honored on its Hall of Fame wall in 2003, the one whom Sunday, on the basketball floor near center court beneath that blue wall, it funeralized: Steve Smith.
The year I met Steve, the same year DeMatha mounted a plaque for him on that wall, he was a year into being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), the damned disease that slowly robs the body of muscle movement while trapping the victim’s mind as it sees what’s happening, knowing there is little he or she can do because so far there is no cure.
When Steve and I got together, along with his wife, Chie, at a restaurant in the Dallas area where we all lived then, he was eight years into retirement from a nine-season NFL career. As a fullback, he had blocked for Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson over seven seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders. He once caught 40- and 42-yard touchdown passes from Jay Schroeder for an improbable “Monday Night Football” overtime win over the Denver Broncos. He had cleared the way for Chris Warren for two more seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. And before that, he had co-captained Penn State’s 1986 national championship team.
Steve was 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds. He looked like what you would expect of an NFL fullback: compact and impenetrable. But I wrote in the Dallas Morning News after our lunch that day: “You watch Steve Smith slide his body, inch by inch, across a restaurant bench seat. You watch him rest so that he can muster the strength to rise to his feet. When he’s finally up, you watch his shoulders slump and his thick arms dangle at his side. And under your breath, you curse.”
Steve didn’t talk that afternoon about what befell him with despair, but with determination. He told me he was going to be the person who beat ALS — but not for himself. Instead, he would do so for everyone else who was so unlucky. And after he shoved his body back across the bench and managed to get to his feet, he hugged me to assure me that everything was going to be all right with him. The man his family and friends nicknamed Superman smiled.
There were three portraits of Steve, who died last month at 57, placed around the pewter-gray casket in which his body rested on his alma mater’s basketball court Sunday. To the left of his casket was Steve cradling one of his and Chie’s two children, Jazmin, when she was a newborn. The first portrait to the right of Steve’s casket was a close-up of Steve in a black Raiders jersey over pads. The third portrait was Steve in a hospital bed with a tracheotomy tube running out of his neck and draped over his chest. In all three, Steve smiled.
I hadn’t visited with Steve since moving from Dallas. The last time I was in his company was when he and Chie invited me over for a Super Bowl party. His kids were around, as were other family and friends. Tim Brown, the Notre Dame Heisman winner from Dallas with whom Steve played with the Raiders, was there. Steve by then was wheeling, or being wheeled, around. His speech was labored, but not his smile.
I often thought about how Steve did it, and why Steve did it, as I followed the last 10 years of his life through his wife’s Facebook updates. He traversed the country, looking for a cure from medicine, from faith or from both. He lost what had become a slow, cautious gait, then moved about in a wheelchair. Then he used a powered contraption that stood him upright when his body completely failed, costing him his speech. Finally, he was left to communicate via a computer that used eye movement to vocalize his thoughts.
I wondered how Chie did it. How she carried on, rearing a family, having to do more and more for Steve — the proud, sturdy man she said she gave her heart to in marriage 33 years ago — as he could do less and then nothing for himself. Understanding him only though his cues: moving his eyes from side to side for “No” or blinking them for “Yes.”
“You ever meet a saint?” Bo Jackson asked those who joined him Sunday at DeMatha. “You ever met an angel? You got one sitting right here.” He pointed to Chie. Everyone in the gym rose in applause.
“He loved his wife. He loved Chie,” Marcus Allen told the congregants. “Then he had kids. He loved his kids.”
Allen started his eulogy by wondering aloud how a man is measured.
“By the object of his pursuits,” Allen said he learned. “[His wife and family] were his pursuits.”
That was what his sister, Cheryl, said “kept him fighting” — family. He wanted to continue going to the movies with Chie, and he did. He wanted Chie, Jazmin and son Dante to crowd around him and enjoy family movie night every Sunday, and they did. He wanted to see his children grow into adults and start their own families, and he did. His son and daughter-in-law, Samantha, had his grandson, named Steve, just a year ago.
Standing over his father’s casket Sunday, Dante said he long wondered, “How did something happen this bad to someone so good?”
But Dante said he realized life lessons from watching how his father lived: how to appreciate life, how to treat others. His sister learned respiratory therapy after seeing how critical it was to her father’s life and the family by extension.
When Dante stepped down from the podium, longtime DeMatha football coach Bill McGregor announced that the team was starting a new award. It will go to the senior who best represents character, determination and perseverance. It will be named the Steve Smith Superman Award.
But, truth is, it will be too much for anyone to live up to.