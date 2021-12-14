Ever since Meyer was lured off a TV set by Jaguars owner Shad Khan, he has been spouting airy platitudes that have as much substance as a young-adult novel. He could get away with that at Ohio State and Florida, backed by administrations willing to tolerate his mismanagement-scandals, such as 31 arrests among the Gators and coddling an alleged domestic abuser on his staff with the Buckeyes. He recruited top talent, benefited from a lot of mismatches and coated it all with organizational bromides. But it’s becoming clear that he knows absolutely nothing about real-world, elite competitive character. Don’t ever forget that he ran off Joe Burrow in favor of Dwayne Haskins — and labeled Haskins the can’t-miss prospect.