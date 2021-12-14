In addition, The Post reported, lawyers and private investigators working on Snyder’s behalf took steps that potential witnesses for Wilkinson viewed as attempts to interfere with her work, such as filing legal actions designed, in part, to identify those Snyder suspected of disparaging him.
Within hours of the story’s online publication, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) issued a statement calling the allegations “disturbing” and saying they strengthened the panel’s resolve to investigate the NFL’s handling of reports about the toxicity of the team’s workplace.
On Oct. 21, Maloney and Krishnamoorthi sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell requesting all documents and notes related to Wilkinson’s nearly year-long probe. They also sought answers to questions about the league’s oversight process. The letter set a Nov. 4 deadline for both requests, but the NFL complied only in part, saying it was continuing to work on issues of confidentiality related to the requested documents.
In response to The Post’s latest report, Maloney said Tuesday night in a statement: “It has become clear that Dan Snyder’s words and actions regarding the investigation into the Washington Football Team do not align. While Mr. Snyder publicly stated that he wanted independent investigators to ferret out the truth, today’s reporting suggests that he was privately trying to obstruct the efforts of the very investigator he hired in an effort to conceal damaging information.
“These disturbing revelations have only strengthened the Committee’s commitment to uncovering the truth in this matter. The NFL must honor Commissioner Goodell’s promise to cooperate with Congress and fully comply with the Committee’s request for documents.”
The NFL declined to comment Tuesday through a spokesman.
Krishnamoorthi voiced concerns as well.
“Dan Snyder actively fought to undermine NFL’s investigation into WFT’s hostile workplace culture,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement. “According to this reporting, not only did he try to prevent a key fact witness — a woman he paid $1.6 million in a sexual misconduct settlement — from speaking with investigators, he went as far as to send private investigators to witnesses’ homes. Snyder will stop at nothing. To get to the bottom of this story, NFL must immediately turn over all evidence of Snyder’s interference and the other documents we requested over a month ago.”
The NFL released no public report in July, saying none existed because Wilkinson had shared her findings orally. The NFL fined the team $10 million and announced that Snyder’s wife, Tanya, who had assumed the role of co-CEO, would run day-to-day affairs for an unspecified amount of time while he worked on stadium issues.
Mark Maske contributed to this report.