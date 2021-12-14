“Owning a sports team is a community trust and we look forward to working together to support the players, continue the on the field momentum from their championship run, and ensure our club is a positive force in the community as we work toward a final agreement,” Mackesy and Boehly said in a written statement. “We are dedicated to building a strong and sustainable future for the club and recognize the importance of consistent engagement and support for the players, staff and fans on and off the field.”