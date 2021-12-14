A spokesman for the National Women’s Soccer League said the league did not want to comment on the negotiations.
“Owning a sports team is a community trust and we look forward to working together to support the players, continue the on the field momentum from their championship run, and ensure our club is a positive force in the community as we work toward a final agreement,” Mackesy and Boehly said in a written statement. “We are dedicated to building a strong and sustainable future for the club and recognize the importance of consistent engagement and support for the players, staff and fans on and off the field.”
Neither was immediately available for further comment.
Should the deal be finalized and approved by the NWSL, Mackesy would represent the club on the NWSL’s board of governors, she and Boehly said.
Spirit managing partner Steve Baldwin has sought a buyer since late this season, when allegations of emotional abuse and inappropriate behavior were leveled against then-coach Richie Burke and front office executives.
Baldwin, a local software executive who has had a stake in the organization for about three years, has resisted calls from the players and fan base to sell his share to co-owner Y. Michele Kang, who has been engaged in a power struggle with Baldwin for many months.
Baldwin did not return a message seeking comment.
It is unclear whether Kang would retain her ownership stake, should Boehly and Mackesy take control.
Also, Devin Talbott, a current Spirit owner, and Rachel Moore Weller, a local investor, have been assembling a competing bid that might involve D.C. United to some limited extent, three people with knowledge of the potential deal said.
Boehly’s interest in the Spirit was first reported by The Post in October. The Bethesda native, is chairman and chief executive of Eldridge Industries, a holding company, and part-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers and Sparks.
Tepper Mackesy, a retail executive and philanthropist, played soccer at William & Mary from 1987 to 1990. In 2016, she and her husband, Scott, committed money to endow the head coaching positions of the Tribe’s women’s soccer and men’s tennis teams. (Scott Mackesy was a tennis standout at the university.) She chairs the William & Mary Foundation’s subcommittee for athletics and also sits on the board of U.S. Squash.
This story will be updated.