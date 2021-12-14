A spokesman for the National Women’s Soccer League said the league did not want to comment on negotiations.
The Spirit confirmed the talks, saying in a statement the prospective ownership group “has entered into exclusive negotiations to purchase a controlling interest” in the club, which won its first championship last month.
“Owning a sports team is a community trust and we look forward to working together to support the players, continue the on the field momentum from their championship run, and ensure our club is a positive force in the community as we work toward a final agreement,” Mackesy and Boehly said in a statement. “We are dedicated to building a strong and sustainable future for the club and recognize the importance of consistent engagement and support for the players, staff and fans on and off the field.”
Neither was available for further comment.
Should the deal be finalized and approved by the NWSL, Mackesy would represent the club on the NWSL’s board of governors, she and Boehly said.
Spirit managing partner Steve Baldwin has sought a buyer since late this season, after allegations of emotional abuse and inappropriate behavior were leveled against then-coach Richie Burke and front-office executives.
Baldwin, a local software executive who has had a controlling stake in the organization for about three years, has resisted calls from the players and fan base to sell his share to co-owner Y. Michele Kang. Baldwin and Kang have been engaged in a bitter power struggle for months and, despite Kang’s desire to buy him out, Baldwin has kept control.
Baldwin, who had pledged to sell the team by the end of the year, did not return a message seeking comment.
It is unclear whether Kang would retain her ownership stake, should Boehly and Mackesy take charge.
Devin Talbott, a current Spirit owner, and Rachel Moore Weller, a local investor, have been assembling a competing bid that might involve D.C. United to some limited extent, three people with knowledge of the potential deal said. Talbott did not want to comment.
Boehly’s pursuit of the Spirit was first reported by The Post in October. Tepper Macksey’s interest was made public Tuesday by the bidding group.
Over the weekend, two people familiar with the situation said they believed Boehly was losing interest and that Talbott’s group could emerge. On Tuesday, however, the joint announcement by Boehly and Tepper Mackesy made clear their intentions to finalize a deal.
Boehly, a Landon School graduate, is chairman and chief executive of Eldridge Industries, a holding company, and part-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers and Sparks.
Tepper Mackesy, a retail executive and philanthropist, played soccer at William & Mary from 1987 to 1990. In 2016, she and her husband, Scott, committed money to endow the head coaching positions of the Tribe’s women’s soccer and men’s tennis teams. Scott Mackesy was a tennis standout at the university.
She chairs the William & Mary Foundation’s subcommittee for athletics and sits on the board of U.S. Squash.
Should the deal go through, Boehly and Tepper Mackesy said, the team would enter a “strategic relationship” with The St. James that includes performance training and nutrition for the players, youth soccer events and brand partnerships.
Molly Hensley-Clancy contributed to this story, which has been updated.