According to a person with knowledge of the situation, all 10 have tested positive for the coronavirus. Per the NFL’s protocols, players who are vaccinated can return after having two negative tests separated by 24 hours, provided they’re asymptomatic. Those who are not vaccinated have to isolate for at least 10 days before testing out of the protocols.
Settle is vaccinated, according to another person familiar with the situation. Fuller has not announced his status but has done media interviews while wearing a mask.
On Monday, the NFL had a record 37 players test positive. On Tuesday, 29 more were added to the list, and all but one tested positive.
For Washington (6-7), the outbreak leaves its already-depleted roster even thinner as it prepares to visit the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) on Sunday. The team has lost seven starters to season-ending injuries and has two others on injured reserve. Then Sunday, in a 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys that snapped a four-game winning streak, star wide receiver Terry McLaurin suffered a concussion and quarterback Taylor Heinicke sustained knee and elbow injuries. Heinicke said after the game that he expects to play in Philadelphia.
To provide some relief for its defensive line, Washington signed end Nate Orchard off the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad and added tackle Hercules Mata’afa to its practice squad.
But its secondary would have to get creative to adjust for Fuller’s potential absence. Rookie Benjamin St-Juste or veteran Torry McTyer would have been the most likely candidates to replace him, but both are on injured reserve. Danny Johnson recently has been Washington’s top option in the slot, and neither Roberts nor the other two backup cornerbacks on the roster, Corn Elder and Troy Apke, has played a defensive snap this season.
Jeremy Reaves, who has filled multiple positions in Washington’s secondary, has played only one defensive snap this year — at free safety.
Sam Fortier contributed to this report.