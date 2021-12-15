With enough reps, Young, a 27-year-old second baseman, did learn to attack these pitchers early in counts. But he also feels that facing them so often, with 39 of his 104 plate appearances coming as a pinch hitter, skewed his numbers and hurt his chances to stick with the Diamondbacks. This month, he was scooped up by the Washington Nationals in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft. Opportunity was bundled with a fresh start.
“The more I talked with my agent about it, the more we both liked the situation and opportunity to make my way in a new organization,” Young said in a phone interview Tuesday. “For me, that’s really all you can ask for. I think there’s a lot more than what I showed in Arizona.”
As a minor league Rule 5 pick, Young was assigned to Class AAA Rochester. In a few months, once the team convenes for spring training, he’ll have a shot to play himself into the sort of depth role he held for the Diamondbacks the past two years. But the Nationals, a club wading into what promises to be a multiyear rebuild, have beefed up on secondary infield options in recent weeks.
Just before Major League Baseball’s work stoppage began, they claimed shortstop Lucius Fox off waivers and signed second baseman César Hernández to a one-year, $4 million deal. This past weekend, they added veterans Dee Strange-Gordon and Maikel Franco on minor league deals. At second, shortstop and third base, their holdovers include Luis García, Alcides Escobar and Carter Kieboom.
Young, then, will be trying to squeeze into a crowded picture. And as a 37th-round pick back in 2016, a guy who landed at Indiana State University via a community college in Kansas, it’s a familiar spot.
“You always have that chip on your shoulder,” said Young, who is from Fargo, N.D., and spends his winters there. “Over the years, it is less because I was a late-round pick and more that I just want to stay in the big leagues. So that’s what the chip is now.”
Part of the appeal for Washington was that Young is a middle infielder with power. He hit six homers in those 104 plate appearances for Arizona last year (including one off Washington starter Patrick Corbin). With Class AAA Reno, he smacked 11 in 48 games and 21 in 2019. He always has had high exit velocities, he explained, but he added pop while playing for Class A Peoria in the St. Louis Cardinals’ system.
Hitting coach Donnie Ecker — whose profile grew with the San Francisco Giants last season, landing him a promotion with the Texas Rangers — taught Young a leg kick that improved his launch angle. Young’s whole body felt in sync, and the homers followed. But in 2021, three years after he was traded from the Cardinals to Arizona, his strikeout rates spiked to troubling levels. With the Diamondbacks, he went down swinging or looking in about 43 percent of his plate appearances. In Reno, that lowered to 35 percent, the highest of his minor league career by 10 points.
“I definitely want to be judged on a bigger sample of at-bats, but I do get why you’d see the strikeouts and think that is concerning,” said Young, who was one of three Cardinals players traded for star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in December 2018. “But I feel that was somewhat a product of circumstance and not who I am as a hitter. I’m excited to prove that.”
They are both small samples and worth at least some examination. Of course, there can be valid reasons for the Nationals’ interest in a low-cost addition and the Diamondbacks’ decision to let Young slip away. When asked about the strikeouts in particular, Young cited having his rhythm shaken by regularly pinch-hitting in the majors, only to return to the minors having to rediscover it.
There was a curve each time he bounced back and forth, though he did finish the Class AAA season with a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .304/.388/.598. In the majors, his flash of power made him an above-average hitter. And still, he hopes for more stability ahead.
Since Young is not on the Nationals’ 40-man roster, he already has briefly spoken with members of the player development staff. His days in Fargo consist of lifting in the morning, then indoor offensive and defensive work later on. Young expects to get more of a plan from Washington in the new year.
“Baseball is a small world, so I don’t think it will be too big of an adjustment,” Young said. “I’ve had to pick up and move before … and would really love to stick around this time.”