The NFL has not postponed any games this season for coronavirus-related issues, but teams have continued to deal with disruptions related to the virus, and those disruptions have increased greatly this week. Approximately 70 NFL players tested positive leaguewide over a two-day span Monday and Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the testing results.
The Washington Football Team has 17 players on its covid-19 reserve list after adding seven Wednesday afternoon. The Los Angeles Rams placed nine players on their covid-19 reserve list Tuesday.
Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, was expected to address team owners at their regularly scheduled December meeting Wednesday in the Dallas area.
“I’m definitely concerned,” Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy said as he entered the meeting Wednesday morning. “I think a lot of it has to probably be explained [by] it’s getting colder. We’re around the holidays. But the numbers the last couple days is a real concern.”
Murphy said he is hopeful that the NFL can finish its season without needing to make major changes to its coronavirus protocols.
“I don’t think big changes,” Murphy said. “I think the protocols have evolved. One of the good things is the [roster] flexibility with the [larger] practice squad. So we do have some numbers to bring people up quickly.”
New York Giants co-owner John Mara said as he entered the meeting: “It seems like it’s never going away.”
The Browns announced Stefanski’s positive test result but did not specify whether Mayfield tested positive. Mayfield’s positive test was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation. The covid-19 reserve list can be used by teams for players who test positive and those identified as close contacts, although contact-tracing quarantines apply only to unvaccinated players under the current protocols.
Stefanski missed a playoff game last season after testing positive for the virus. He is fully vaccinated and has received a booster dose, according to the Browns. The Browns said Stefanski “is feeling fine” and will perform his coaching duties remotely this week.
Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the team’s interim head coach Saturday if Stefanski is unable to resume his in-person coaching responsibilities by then, the Browns said. Under the protocols developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, a vaccinated individual can rejoin team activities by remaining symptom-free and having two negative test results 24 hours apart.
Case Keenum would be in line to start for the Browns at quarterback Saturday if Mayfield cannot play.
The other Browns players placed on the covid-19 reserve list Wednesday were cornerback Troy Hill, safety John Johnson III, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and practice squad safety Nate Meadors.
The NFL had 37 positive tests by players Monday. There were 28 positive tests by players Tuesday by the time teams’ covid-19 reserve lists were finalized at the close of the business day. That brought the two-day total to 65. There were additional positive tests Tuesday after the lists were completed but the exact number was not clear as of Wednesday morning, according to a person with knowledge of the leaguewide testing results.
The league and NFLPA were discussing significant potential protocol changes, according to a person familiar with those deliberations, who added that those changes would not include a vaccine mandate for players. The NFLPA long has pushed for a return to daily testing of all players, coaches and team staffers, regardless of vaccination status, and has been increasingly frustrated that the league has not agreed to that step. Unvaccinated players are currently tested daily, while vaccinated players are tested once per week.
The NFLPA renewed that call Wednesday for daily testing, saying in a written statement posted on its Twitter account: “The NFL decided to take away a critical weapon in our fight against the transmission of COVID-19 despite our union’s call for daily testing months ago. We’re talking to our player leadership [and] to the NFL about potential changes to the protocols so that we can complete the season.”
There is no vaccine requirement for players. The NFL has said that more than 94 percent of players leaguewide are vaccinated. The league informed teams Monday that coaches and specified team staffers must receive vaccine boosters by Dec. 27. Coaches and staffers previously were required to be vaccinated to maintain their eligibility to work closely with players.
The NFL was considering a protocol tweak that would allow vaccinated, asymptomatic players who test positive for the coronavirus to return to team activities sooner, according to two people familiar with the discussions. Currently, it takes two negative tests 24 hours apart for such a player to be cleared. It’s possible that will be shortened. If there is to be a protocol change in that area, it would have to come via an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA.
Another potential adjustment would be to place all teams under the enhanced protocols, with increased testing and bolstered mask-wearing requirements, that currently are applied to teams with clusters of cases.
Other professional sports leagues are also dealing with a spike in coronavirus-related issues this week, and that continued Wednesday. The NHL’s Calgary Flames — who already had three games postponed because of an outbreak — announced 17 additional people, including seven players, entered the league’s covid-19 protocol. The Nashville Predators placed 12 people, including six players, into the NHL’s protocol Wednesday.