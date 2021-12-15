The league and NFLPA were discussing significant potential protocol changes, according to a person familiar with those deliberations, who added that those changes would not include a vaccine mandate for players. The NFLPA long has pushed for a return to daily testing of all players, coaches and team staffers, regardless of vaccination status, and has been increasingly frustrated that the league has not agreed to that step. Unvaccinated players are currently tested daily, while vaccinated players are tested once per week.