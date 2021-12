Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said he isn’t quite sure yet how much he will ease Backstrom back into regular ice time. “It depends on Nick and how he’s doing and how he feels,” Laviolette said. “At some point, you want to get on the train that is moving really fast, so the more pace you play with and more games you play the more you get accustomed to playing at that speed. For the first game back and no training camp and a very long process, I thought he did a really good job.”